No One Wants to Work With Kash Patel
Patel’s deputy FBI director is resigning, the second time this has happened in 2026.
The FBI is bleeding staff under Kash Patel’s leadership.
Christopher Raia, the bureau’s deputy director, is expected to retire by the year’s end, according to several insiders that spoke to The Washington Post.
Raia, 50, joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003. In January, he was tapped to replace conservative podcaster Dan Bongino to run day-to-day operations for the FBI. Bongino left at the start of the year. Andrew Bailey, Bongino’s co-deputy director (a never-before-seen role apparently invented specifically because of Bongino), resigned in September.
By the time Raia exits the bureau in December, he will have manned the agency for less than a year. The FBI did not respond to the Post’s request for comment about Raia’s expected retirement.
But Raia will just be another innumerable loss for the national law investigative agency. Since Donald Trump returned to office, the bureau is down at least 1,500 special agents. Their exits have mostly been fueled by firings, forced layoffs, or buyouts. Some were swept away by staffing purges that sought to make the FBI more loyal to Trump—such as firing the agents who investigated the Trump-fueled riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021—while others were stripped of their positions to remove friction from the increasingly MAGA environment.
And Patel, himself, has been far from a bastion of excellence during his time atop the bureau. Over the last year, the podcaster-turned-agency chief has wantonly flown around the country with FBI jets on the taxpayers’ dime. His trips have included a jaunt to Las Vegas, a trip to Nashville, and at least one widely publicized instance in which he flew to Penn State to visit his then-girlfriend (now fiancée), country singer Alexis Wilkins.
Patel’s alleged substance abuse issues have also caused problems: The FBI director ruffled feathers when he appeared at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, where he was caught on video chugging beer and whooping it up with the U.S. men’s hockey team. (He later insisted that he was celebrating with his “friends.”) He has also reportedly delayed meetings and time-sensitive operations and often been unreachable due to drinking, raising concerns about the potential for foreign coercion and other national security risks.
In April, a federal judge threw out Patel’s defamation claims against a former FBI official, Frank Figliuzzi, who told MS NOW that Patel had “been visible at nightclubs far more” than he had been seen on the seventh floor of the bureau’s Washington headquarters.