Raia, 50, joined the FBI as a special agent in 2003. In January, he was tapped to replace conservative podcaster Dan Bongino to run day-to-day operations for the FBI. Bongino left at the start of the year. Andrew Bailey, Bongino’s co-deputy director (a never-before-seen role apparently invented specifically because of Bongino), resigned in September.

By the time Raia exits the bureau in December, he will have manned the agency for less than a year. The FBI did not respond to the Post’s request for comment about Raia’s expected retirement.

But Raia will just be another innumerable loss for the national law investigative agency. Since Donald Trump returned to office, the bureau is down at least 1,500 special agents. Their exits have mostly been fueled by firings, forced layoffs, or buyouts. Some were swept away by staffing purges that sought to make the FBI more loyal to Trump—such as firing the agents who investigated the Trump-fueled riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021—while others were stripped of their positions to remove friction from the increasingly MAGA environment.