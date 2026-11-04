This Is the Battle That Will Define the Democrats These Next Two Years

On one side is Team Small Potatoes. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii went on CNN recently to articulate this uninspiring view. “I do not think it is time to propose things that the president of the United States is guaranteed to veto,” said Schatz, who is in line to be the Senate’s next Democratic whip and is a favorite to eventually succeed Senator Chuck Schumer as leader. “I think that’s a bit of wasted energy. If we want to be more aspirational, if we want to make more bold policy changes … that’s for 2028. Right now it’s about stabilizing the country itself.” Soon-to-be Speaker Hakeem Jeffries signaled a similar perspective in August when he preemptively announced his opposition to Medicare for All.

On the other side of the debate is Team Go Big, who are refusing to cede ground to the Small Potatoes crowd. Congressman Greg Casar, who is chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, went so far as to directly respond to Schatz’s statement, saying he “100% disagree[s].” Casar warned that Democrats “cannot be the party of nervous lawyers who just tinker around the edges” or they will “sleepwalk into President Vance 2028.” On election night, Senator Bernie Sanders similarly declared that holding Trump accountable is not enough: “At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, we must do more. We must aggressively fight for working families.”

These arguments raise an obvious question for Small Potatoes advocates like Schatz: Why, exactly, is it “wasted energy” to propose and pass legislation that President Trump might veto? Democrats have a wide array of extremely popular economic policies at their disposal: anti–price gouging laws to bring down the cost of food and housing, an excess profits tax on Big Oil to crack down on fossil fuel profiteering, paid sick leave and family leave and vacation leave, a congressional stock-trading ban, a data center moratorium and AGI kill switch—the list goes on. What is the downside to daring Trump to veto bills like these that are supported by 70 to 80 percent of Americans?