Trump Throws Vance Under Bus as MAGA Crackup over Losses Turns Vicious

Donald Trump fired quite a warning shot at JD Vance as the epic scale of GOP losses sank in. Asked about Vance and the political way forward, Trump employed his best mob-speak and declared that in 2028, maybe “a lot of people” will run for president, adding of Vance: “Maybe he won’t run.” Translation: If you distance yourself from me, your presidential ambitions are dead and others should feel free to run instead. This comes as Vance just posted a long statement blaming GOP losses squarely on the war. That’s a clear bid by Vance to repair relations with MAGA voters alienated by Trump by (subtly) getting distance from him. Meanwhile, Republicans are angrily pointing fingers squarely at Trump, with one declaring that he’s “optimistic for the future because Trump’s going to be gone in two years.” The infighting is growing truly vicious. We talked to international relations professor Nicholas Grossman, author of a good piece discussing the centrality of Trump’s war to GOP losses. We discuss Trump’s shivving of Vance, how Vance is trying to salvage his 2028 ambitions by hitching himself to the Tucker Carlson wing of MAGA, and why the GOP crackup will get much worse. Listen to this episode here.