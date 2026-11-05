JD Vance Is the Trump Administration’s Biggest Weasel

The choice to single out Iran is notable because it’s an obvious area in which the president deviated from his campaign platform, which at least paid lip service to not starting endless foreign wars. It allows Vance to suggest—albeit subtly—that Trump betrayed his own movement. In his telling, the people want immigration crackdowns and (in the abstract) tariffs; they just don’t want wars and high prices. Another subtext of Vance’s post is that Trump is simply too erratic and incompetent to be trusted—and that Vance is. (One delicious wrinkle is that the post was approvingly quote-tweeted by Donald Trump Jr., who, in a particularly Succession-y move, commented with several 100 emojis.)

It’s hard not to read Vance’s post in the context of a rather odd column Wednesday in the New York Times by Christopher Caldwell, one of the global populist right’s few interesting thinkers. Caldwell blames Trump for squandering the mandate he was handed in 2024, suggesting that the Republicans lost because Trump “chose swagger over rational argument. Instead of allowing his policies to have their effect, he squandered his energy humiliating his opponents.” He suggests, for instance, that Trump should have calmly, cooly laid out the case for sending goons to Minneapolis. It’s an unconvincing argument. Swagger and humiliation are central to Trump’s political appeal; rational argument is for RINOs and libs.

And JD Vance. Caldwell’s column makes more sense if you read it as being addressed to the vice president. Indeed, in some ways it lays out a conceivable version of what the last two years would have looked like if Vance had been in charge this fascist administration. (Spoiler alert: It’s not pretty.) Vance is now making the case that he can give the people real Trumpism: the immigration and economic policies they want, without all the chaos, incompetence, and buffoonery. That, ultimately, is what is so extraordinary about his X post: It’s a bid to take over the political movement Trump launched eleven years ago and fundamentally change its direction. It’s audacious, but also consistent with everything we know about JD Vance. He only has one loyalty, and that’s to his own ruthless ambition.