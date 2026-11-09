Republicans are “panicking” about what the midterm debacle has done to their presidential map for 2028, Politico reports. Some Republicans fear Texas is now very gettable for the Democratic electoral college map. Other worry that Ohio and Iowa have reverted to true swing states. One Republican suggests the Trump “brand” has become a weapon against the party. Meanwhile, Trump seethed that if he’d been on the ballot, Republicans “WOULD HAVE WON IN A LANDSLIDE.” He fumed that the stock market downturn is the fault of “Dumocrats.” He suggested he will still vanquish Democrats by delivering gains that are “BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.” He even raged at America for the “sad” outcome, declaring: “you only have yourselves to blame!” We talked to Paul Waldman, who’s been writing well about the midterm fallout. We discuss why Democratic gains in the South and Rust Belt have hidden significance, how to make them truly transformative, and whether a new Democratic Party is being born. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.
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Angry Trump Unravels as GOPers Openly Admit He Wrecked Their 2028 Map
As Republicans ponder the massive damage Trump inflicted on them, the author of a piece on the midterm fallout explains why Democrats should be optimistic about their future possibilities.
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