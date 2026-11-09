Angry Trump Unravels as GOPers Openly Admit He Wrecked Their 2028 Map

BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE.”

He even

at America for the “sad” outcome, declaring: “you only have yourselves to blame!”

We talked to Paul Waldman, who’s been writing well about the midterm fallout . We discuss why Democratic gains in the South and Rust Belt have hidden significance,

how to make them truly transformative, and whether a new Democratic Party is being born.

Listen to this episode here . A transcript is here