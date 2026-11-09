The Most Open-and-Shut Impeachment Case Is Not Pete Hegseth

A one-count article of impeachment reduces the overall firepower of the case against Blanche, but it trains Congress’s and the nation’s focus on reprisal prosecutions, the Trump 2.0 practice that is the singular paradigm of authoritarianism. Three reasons make the reprisal count the right one.

First, reprisal prosecutions don’t merely abuse power; they violate the Constitution in and of themselves. The Supreme Court has called punishing someone for doing what the law allows “a due process violation of the most basic sort.” When the charges are brought in retaliation for protected speech, as with Comey or the six Democratic lawmakers, the prosecution violates the First Amendment as well.

Second, reprisal prosecutions are designed to cow dissent more broadly. Blanche’s prominent targets—a former FBI director, a witness who testified to Congress, lawmakers who reminded troops of their duty—cast a broad shadow over other political critics. Along with intimidating political adversaries, that is the point. Each case warns every potential critic, witness, and whistleblower to keep quiet or face criminal prosecution. And because a reprisal prosecution does its damage before any judge rules, and prosecutors enjoy absolute immunity from damages, the courts can’t undo it. Impeachment is the one remedy that reaches the official responsible.