Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeachment and Getting Even Aren’t Priorities

“The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive,” Jeffries said.

Hakeem Jeffries on Morning Joe: The American people don't want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive.



We ran on affordability, we won on affordability, and now it's our job to govern on affordability. pic.twitter.com/b5ieQUbMRO — Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) November 4, 2026

Ahead of the election results, Jeffries similarly made clear that impeaching Trump was simply not a priority.

“I’ve made clear from the very beginning that our top priority is going to be to drive down the high cost of living,” the House minority leader said on Fox News Sunday.