Hakeem Jeffries Says Impeachment and Getting Even Aren’t Priorities
After Democrats’ historic victory, why is this how Hakeem Jeffries is responding?
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries isn’t interested in seeking impeachment charges against President Donald Trump.
Speaking on MS NOW’s Morning Joe Wednesday, Jeffries laid out his priorities for his party’s newfound leadership in the House of Representatives.
“The American people don’t want us to get even. They want us to get things done on their behalf because life is way too expensive,” Jeffries said.
Ahead of the election results, Jeffries similarly made clear that impeaching Trump was simply not a priority.
“I’ve made clear from the very beginning that our top priority is going to be to drive down the high cost of living,” the House minority leader said on Fox News Sunday.
While it’s clear that Democrats have more than their fair share of damage to undo, it’s not clear why they’d need to draw the line at impeaching the most corrupt president in American history. While we’re at it, why not pick off his Cabinet of cronies one by one?
If anything, voters have delivered a clear mandate against Trump’s entire reign of corruption. After two years of Republican control in Congress, and Trump’s disastrous leadership, voters don’t just want to get even—they want everything.