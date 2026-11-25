The Trump White House responded to the midterm results with as much grace as a car crash in slow motion. On November 9, White House counsel William O. Scharf sent Garcia and several other Democrats a preemptive warning letter stating that Trump “expects members of Congress to discharge their instigative [sic] functions within settled constitutional limits.” If the new Democratic Congress acts within the same kind of “settled constitutional limits” as the current administration, then buckle up for a dizzying 2027.



There are many issues for congressional Democrats to address: the unconstitutional war with Iran, tariffs, rampant inflation, executive overreach, the Supreme Court, and the future of AI. While all of these issues are pressing, Democrats should make investigating immigration officials a top priority. Among the many issues that pushed Democrats to victory this month, the Trump administration’s cruel persecution of immigrants and their families resonated greatly with voters.



Despite the election results, the Trump administration has continued arrests and deportations at its regular pace. Within the past days, a number of ICE arrests have grabbed headlines. On November 20, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Chinese-born neuroscientist Eva Yi Xie, a third-year Ph.D. student at Princeton, at Reagan Washington National Airport after she returned from a conference. Xie, who came to the U.S. from China as a child in 2016 and had applied for asylum and been assigned a court hearing in 2028, was detained on the grounds of overstaying a visa. An immigration judge, Anthony Trenga, has ordered ICE to comply with a petition of habeas corpus submitted by Xie’s attorneys, as reported on Friday by The Daily Princetonian.