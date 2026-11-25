After one of the most historic victories in American political history, the Democrats will arrive in Congress next January with majorities in both the House and Senate—giving them legislative oversight of federal policy. So the political commentariat has been abuzz over how Democrats will respond to—and rein in—the Trump administration.
Democratic victories are not just a rebuke of the Trump administration’s policies, they also send a clear signal from voters that Democrats can and should confront Trump and his enablers head-on. Incoming House Oversight Chair Robert Garcia caught the spirit of the moment when he sent a two-word tweet to the White House: “Lawyer Up.” Americans are feeling it, as well: According to Pew Research’s November 18 study, eight in 10 Americans are happy with the midterm results and believe Democrats will have a better plan for the future.
The Trump White House responded to the midterm results with as much grace as a car crash in slow motion. On November 9, White House counsel William O. Scharf sent Garcia and several other Democrats a preemptive warning letter stating that Trump “expects members of Congress to discharge their instigative [sic] functions within settled constitutional limits.” If the new Democratic Congress acts within the same kind of “settled constitutional limits” as the current administration, then buckle up for a dizzying 2027.
There are many issues for congressional Democrats to address: the unconstitutional war with Iran, tariffs, rampant inflation, executive overreach, the Supreme Court, and the future of AI. While all of these issues are pressing, Democrats should make investigating immigration officials a top priority. Among the many issues that pushed Democrats to victory this month, the Trump administration’s cruel persecution of immigrants and their families resonated greatly with voters.
Despite the election results, the Trump administration has continued arrests and deportations at its regular pace. Within the past days, a number of ICE arrests have grabbed headlines. On November 20, Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Chinese-born neuroscientist Eva Yi Xie, a third-year Ph.D. student at Princeton, at Reagan Washington National Airport after she returned from a conference. Xie, who came to the U.S. from China as a child in 2016 and had applied for asylum and been assigned a court hearing in 2028, was detained on the grounds of overstaying a visa. An immigration judge, Anthony Trenga, has ordered ICE to comply with a petition of habeas corpus submitted by Xie’s attorneys, as reported on Friday by The Daily Princetonian.
Domestic flights at airports in other parts of the country have also become a new venue for Trump’s disturbing deportation scheme. In a more brazen act, ICE agents disrupted holiday travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, November 21, when several unmarked agents seized a passenger waiting to board an Alaska Airlines flight. The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that several agents detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who they asserted had overstayed a visa. ICE then detained Mendoza’s daughter, who threw coffee at the agents as he was taken to custody, and charged her with overstaying a visa, as well. ICE’s actions led Washington Governor Bob Ferguson to call for ICE to be excluded from the state.
In places like California’s San Joaquin Valley, ICE agents continue to detain and deport lifelong residents like Luis Arreguin, who spent 49 of the 54 years of his life in California. For much of the two years since Trump returned to office, ICE and Customs and Border Protection have terrorized communities in the valley, leaving them with empty streets, shells of their former activity.
And, lest we forget, in many of the ICE and Border Patrol sweeps since January 2025, it is U.S. citizens who have been detained, with little thought given to their constitutional rights. ProPublica’s Nicole Foy, who last year broke the first story that ICE had detained 170 U.S. citizens, last month reported that the figure is now closer to 500.
The promotion of Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff is proof that, in spite of the midterm gains for Democrats, Trump will likely double down on immigration enforcement. Given Miller’s central role in DHS’s body count policy—arresting people to fill preestablished quotas, even if suspects turned out to be U.S. citizens—along with his documented obsession with pseudo-history and advocacy of the so-called “great replacement theory,” Miller’s new role is a strong signal of the administration’s priorities: Trump essentially views the Republicans’ midterm massacre as an occasion to double down on whatever policies he has in mind to deter future immigration and punish critics of ICE.
If Democrats want to honor their commitment to voters—and really demonstrate plans for a long-term solution for ethical immigration—they will prioritize investigations of the Department of Homeland Security in the coming year.
House and Senate Democrats have hardly been idle while in the minority. As I wrote a year ago, Representative Robert Garcia notably held hearings in Los Angeles regarding the unlawful deployment of the National Guard and the impact of ICE raids on California. On November 2 of this year, ProPublica reported on a letter submitted by a delegation of 40 House Democrats led by Representative Lou Carrera, who demanded that DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin release data on the number of U.S. citizens detained by ICE and CBP.
At the moment, Democrats are still developing a strategy for the new year. Politico reported that, despite Trump’s appointing Miller to chief of staff, many congressional Democrats see the midterm results as leverage with Trump to push immigration reform. Several Texas Democrats, including Representative Henry Cuellar and the newly elected Senator James Talarico, have stated they would be willing to work with the Trump administration on real immigration reform.
Much of that logic is rooted in a long-game strategy to push the White House to tone down mass raids and collaborate on new immigration legislation. Part of it is driven by the hope that Trump’s mind has changed, with some pointing to his statement during the recent 60 Minutes interview that his deportation agenda was “too tough” and promulgated the blue wave. Moderate Democrats are also worried about being portrayed as the “open-border” party—a fear going back to the 2024 election and before.
Nevertheless, calls for bipartisanship will not meet the urgent moment. The existing immigration system is so connected with the Trump machine that mere reforms are no match for the horrifying reality of the situation.
Between now and the 2028 election, Democrats have to work toward holding the current immigration bureaucracy, engineered by Donald Trump, accountable—not just for the sake of scoring political points but to repair the country and restore the rule of law. Despite Congress’s deference to the executive branch for the past two years, now is the time for Congress to flex its legislative power as described in the Constitution.
What steps should Democrats take? First, subpoena current and former Trump administration members involved in devising and enforcing immigration policy, as well as contractors affiliated with immigration projects.
We cannot ignore the urgent fact that there have been dozens of cases of people who have died in ICE detention due to poor condition and abuse from guards. “Start with the people who have died in ICE detention at a pace that is twice the historical average,” says Ann Garcia, senior staff attorney at the National Immigration Project. “Congress should subpoena every one of those records along with every detention center contract and assess where gaps led to death.” This inquiry should target agents who killed suspects during detention, such as David Brouillette, who shot immigrant Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero during a vehicle stop, along with agents Jonathan Ross, Raymundo Gutierrez, and Jesus Ochoa, who murdered protesters Alex Pretti and Renée Good.
Representative Jamie Raskin, who is slated to become chair of the House Judiciary Committee in January, has indicated that committee would prioritize restoring oversight over DHS. “Congressional Republicans wrote Trump’s ICE and CBP checks for $210 billion in taxpayer money with absolutely no oversight and no accountability,” says Raskin in a statement to The New Republic. “Predictably, we have seen zero oversight by Congressional Republicans on the killings of innocent people by immigration officers in our streets. We have seen zero oversight by Congressional Republicans on the inhumane treatment and deaths that are occurring in Trump’s mass detention centers around the country.”
Congress must also investigate the financial relationship between the deportation apparatus and the Trump family and its acolytes. It should begin with investigating the operation of Geo Group and CoreCivic, both of which maxed out their contributions to Trump’s campaign in 2024. It should also not be a surprise that the Trump family also owns stock in both companies.
Now both private prison corporations are urging ICE officials to purchase their facilities at inflated prices, before Democrats take control of Congress in January. For example, last month ICE paid CoreCivic $485.6 million for its Appleton, Minnesota, detention facility which, a year before, offered it to the state of Minnesota for $75 million. Last week, ICE purchased the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, from GEO Group for a similar whopping $453 million. As Ann Garcia explains it: “Most of these jails are run by private companies like GEO Group, which put profit before people. The person now running ICE spent more than a decade as a GEO executive. And at a minimum, Congress has to strip ICE and CBP of the slush fund that has paid for all of their abuse against American communities.”
Raskin has signaled that finances would be a key issue of future hearings. “This system of financial irresponsibility, bureaucratic indifference, and medical negligence ends in January,” promised Raskin. “When Democrats take control of the House, we will launch all the congressional oversight and accountability work that Republicans have abandoned.”
Second, pass legislation that establishes clear guardrails on DHS, forces ICE and CBP to be transparent, and have both agencies take accountability for any illegal activity.
Already, current Democratic legislators have begun introducing legislation for the next cycle. Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey authored a bill to require the DHS to report any deaths within detention facilities within 30 days, and an immediate notice if a suspect is killed during enforcement operations like traffic stops. In the House, California Representative Lateefah Simon introduced a bill that would set final orders of removal to expire within 10 years for individuals who have been constantly present within the U.S. and have not committed any crime.
But there is more work to be done to protect the vast majority of aliens, who have never been accused of any crime. There is also a need to reform the rules for private bills with regard to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees. As I previously wrote for The New Republic, ICE and CBP have made the rules regarding private bills more restrictive with deportation cases.
Third, Democrats should invest in studying long-term immigration reform. Like Representative Robert Garcia’s hearings from last year, Democrats need to speak with those caught in the immigration system to understand how immigration policy is structured before the government can rebuild it. If Democrats can learn the lessons from failed policies like the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, it can create a better future that offers honest pathways to citizenship.
In the Senate, the main obstacle that awaits Democrats in the new year is the infamous filibuster. Already, as The Hill has reported, the filibuster is weighing on Senate Democrats who are hoping to avoid run-ins with their Republican colleagues on issues like immigration. Progressives, like Senator Jeff Merkley, have called for replacing the current filibuster rules with the talking filibuster—a continuous debate that ends when the filibustering part runs out of steam. More moderate voices, like Chuck Schumer, have urged caution. But, as political scientist Daniel Wirls noted in his 2021 study The Senate: From White Supremacy to Governmental Gridlock, keeping the filibuster has little to do with honoring political traditions: “It’s about political power, not constitutional principle. When push comes to shove, the vast majority of Senators prefer their individual and partisan power over better government.”
There are many questions that will confront Democrats in the coming months beyond the political calculus of winning in 2028. When pundits discussed immigration in 2024, they were happy to talk about it as an important issue but offered little insight on how it should be managed. What they got was an unchecked secret police that not only has detained and deported thousands of immigrants who have obeyed the law, but has even killed protesters and arrested U.S. citizens. They could articulate immigration as an issue but failed to foresee the rise of an ICE deportation machine, third-country deportations, and the Supreme Court legitimizing racial discrimination with Kavanaugh stops.
Democrats in Congress have a busy year ahead of them. Start by repairing the integrity of the nation’s immigration system.