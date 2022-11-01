The Ticker

Here is the deleted tweet from @CaptClayHiggins, a member of @HomelandGOP. pic.twitter.com/2GRdhwiOvz — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) October 30, 2022

Ever the chaser of his father’s approval, Donald Trump, Jr. posted a crude photo of a hammer and men’s underwear on his Instagram, with the caption “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready”—echoing Higgins’ anti-LGBTQ smear:



The 2022 Republican Party pic.twitter.com/sToMARtgbV — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 31, 2022

Conservative blogger Matt Walsh called it “absurd” to describe a man—whose blog featured antisemitic comments, concerns about anti-white racism, and pleas to former President Donald Trump to choose Tulsi Gabbard as his VP—as “some kind of militant right winger.” Senator Ted Cruz, who spends more time owning liberals online than doing his actual job, reposted Walsh’s tweet, calling it “truth.”

Donald Trump also waded into the attack, saying it was “a terrible thing.” He then went on to the more predictable conservative hits—that the attack embodies violent crime in cities “far worse than Afghanistan,” and that police officers don’t have enough dignity and respect to save this “out of control” country.