Everyone at the EPA is wildly depressed.

Based on several interviews with current Environmental Protection Agency staffers around the country, The Washington Post concludes that it’s “a workforce demoralized by President Trump’s and [EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt]’s statements that conflict with science.” Words like “bleak” and “distressed” and “alcoholism” are peppered throughout the piece, as employees describe anxiety over the drastic proposed cuts to the agency.

All who spoke feared retaliation and would not allow their names to be used.

“It is pretty bleak,” one staffer, an environmental engineer, said about employee morale.

“It’s in the dumps,” said another.

“Pretty much everybody is updating their resumes. It’s grim,” added a third.

This reporting is pretty consistent with my own. Over the last two months, several current EPA staffers have expressed a desire to remain at the agency as long as possible, despite Trump’s pledge to cut the workforce by 3,200 people. “Most of us are here because we are deeply committed to the agency’s mission” to protect human health and the environment, one staffer at EPA’s D.C. headquarters told me last month. Others are throwing in the towel. “They’re so demoralized,” former Region 2 EPA administrator Judith Enck said of her friends still at the agency. “A whole bunch want to leave, but they can’t find jobs to pay a living wage.”

Demoralization at EPA extends beyond the more environmentalist-minded employees. At least one member of the agency’s political team has resigned, signaling that Pruitt’s aggressive deregulatory agenda hasn’t been aggressive enough. Depression, it seems, is descending on both sides.

A workforce this unhappy could negatively impact the agency’s ability to get things done, former EPA administrator Christine Todd Whitman told me. “EPA career staff have ways of getting information out if they don’t like what the administrator is doing,” she said. “They have friends on the Hill they can go to. They can slow things down. They can make things really uncomfortable.”

The United video is just the latest proof that airline monopolization is bad.

It has not been a very good month for United Airlines. Two weeks ago, citing an obscure dress code rule, the airline removed a 10-year-old girl from a flight for wearing leggings. United got hammered for it online. (The only dress code for flying, in my opinion, should be “keep your goddamn shoes on.”)

And on Monday—following a weekend in which its rival Delta was the airline baddie of the moment for canceling hundreds of flights—United went viral again, thanks to a horrifying video of a man being dragged off a plane by police.

The passenger in question is reportedly a doctor who did not want to leave the plane because he had patients to see the following day. The man and his wife were randomly selected by United to be kicked off, after the airline overbooked the flight and no one volunteered to disembark.

This is a horrifying video. One passenger said that the man appeared to have been knocked out and was dragged “like a rag doll.” He was eventually allowed back on, but was incredibly distressed and appeared to have blood on his face. But United is sticking to its guns. In a statement, the company acted as if it bore no responsibility for the situation:

Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.

We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.

BuzzFeed tried to follow-up, but was thrown into a Kafka-esque game of phone tag (also known as “reporting”):

When asked why the airline had the man forcibly removed, and whether that was standard procedure in cases of overbooked flights, United refused to comment. Instead they told BuzzFeed News all further questions should be referred to Chicago Police. BuzzFeed News contacted Chicago Police and were told to contact the Chicago Department of Aviation. When BuzzFeed News contacted the Chicago Department of Aviation they were transferred to a TSA message bank. A TSA spokesperson later told BuzzFeed News they were not involved and to contact Chicago Police.

United’s refusal to take responsibility is not surprising. The airline industry is remarkably concentrated, which means that threats of boycotts, not to mention widespread dissatisfaction with awful treatment of passengers in general, matter less than they would in other industries. Canceled and/or delayed flights, overbookings, rotten service, the cattle-car atmosphere of your typical airline experience—all of it is symptomatic of an industry that is dominated by just four airlines.

With basically a captive consumer base, the industry had adopted a model of essentially squeezing every last dollar from its customers—which itself perpetuates making a baseline flight utterly ghastly, what Tim Wu has described as a state of “calculated misery.” Similarly, airlines are often little fiefdoms in the airports that they control, which helps explain why they can use hired goons to remove people from planes and then act as if they bear no responsibility for anything that happens.

The result is the corporatized violence you see on display here.

Could Donald Trump finally have a quiet week in the White House?

Congress is home for recess. But unlike the last congressional recess—which was marked by raucous town hall meetings that recalled the death panel summer of 2009—this one looks like it will be quieter, largely because the GOP is between legislative priorities and because no one seems to know where they’re going to go next. Health care reform has refused to go away, even after Paul Ryan declared Obamacare “the law of the land”—Republicans have owned themselves on a weekly basis, coming up with health care “compromises” that always seem to make their bill even less popular, both with other members of Congress and the public. There has been little movement on both infrastructure and tax reform—and no sense that Republicans aren’t about to repeat the same mistakes on those initiatives that they did with health care.

As for Donald Trump, there have been teases that he might unveil a world-shaking trade executive order this week. He’ll most likely make a fool of himself in front of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday, but that’s the only major meeting this week. And, though the White House will likely continue to be marred by infighting and leaking, reports over the weekend indicated that Reince Priebus, who has not been fired yet, brokered a truce between Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner.

Perhaps most importantly, Trump got a day of good press on Friday after lobbing 59 missiles into Syria in a one-off attack. The praise was totally undeserved, but it was also only the third good press day in his first 75 days in office (the other two followed his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and his address to a joint session of Congress). It was also the first that wasn’t immediately swallowed by more terrible press.

Donald Trump himself will continue to be a terrible and feckless leader, but every indication so far is that we’ve reverted to the terrible and feckless mean. The Beltway media loves a reset, however, and the bar has never been lower for a president. Trump is limping towards the arbitrary 100-day marker—he’s two and a half weeks away—but if he can slump over the finish line, he’ll probably still be praised by an elite media class that loves to give him gold stars for not, say, projectile vomiting all over the situation room during the bombing of Syria. A quiet week in office will help make Trump’s case that he’s maturing in the job, even though he isn’t.

That said, we’re talking about Donald Trump, so it will probably be reported in 36 hours that Mike Flynn met Vladimir Putin in a Pittsburgh Benihana’s.

Free college is the future of the Democratic Party.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s pathbreaking plan for free tuition at New York public colleges and universities won the backing of the state legislature over the weekend. With Cuomo’s signature, New York will become the first state in the country to fund free tuition for students at community colleges or four-year public institutions, as long as their families make less than $125,000 a year.

The approval of Cuomo’s plan, along with a similar free tuition initiative by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, is the latest evidence that Democratic Party’s best idea of the 2016 race continues to advance at the state level. Cuomo unveiled his plan in January alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, who made free tuition a signature proposal in his White House bid and prompted Hillary Clinton to embrace the idea in the general election. (Sanders and other Senate progressives introduced federal free-tuition legislation last week, but it’s going nowhere with Republicans in control.)

Albany’s support was a significant political victory for Cuomo, a Democratic centrist who can use this accomplishment to court liberals if, as expected, he runs for president in 2020. It’s also proof that free college is now a mainstream policy in the Democratic Party. Former President Barack Obama proposed funding two years of community college for students who met certain requirements, and the movement for free community college has actually drawn bipartisan support across the country.

For Democrats moving forward, though, community college is the baseline. In an interview with Rhode Island Public Radio about Raimondo’s plan last week, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez called free tuition “the wave of the present and the wave of the future.”

April 07, 2017

Sorry, Mitch McConnell, THIS was the most consequential decision of your career.

At his regular, end-of-session Capitol briefing on Friday, just before the Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell took a victory lap for himself. “As I look back on my career,” he said, “I think the most consequential decision I’ve ever been involved in was the decision to let the president being elected last year pick the Supreme Court nominee.”

That was indeed a masterstroke of power politics. But for my money, the most consequential decision of McConnell’s career (and, since this is McConnell we’re talking about, the most diabolical decision as well) came last summer—amid intense, classified, bipartisan discussions about how to respond to Russian election interference—and remained undisclosed until December.

According to several officials, McConnell raised doubts about the underlying intelligence and made clear to the administration that he would consider any effort by the White House to challenge the Russians publicly an act of partisan politics.

We learned last night from the New York Times that by the time of McConnell’s intervention, the CIA in particular was sounding its loudest alarms, and not just about nebulous “meddling.”

In an Aug. 25 briefing for Harry Reid, then the top Democrat in the Senate, [CIA Director John] Brennan indicated that Russia’s hackings appeared aimed at helping Mr. Trump win the November election, according to two former officials with knowledge of the briefing. The officials said Mr. Brennan also indicated that unnamed advisers to Mr. Trump might be working with the Russians to interfere in the election.

We can’t be certain that Brennan shared the same concerns with McConnell, but it is hard to imagine why he wouldn’t. McConnell, like Reid, was among the handful of members of Congress receive regular briefings on highly classified intelligence. In either case, the leaders of the U.S. intelligence community sought a united front ahead of the fall against Russian election interference—whatever its nature—and McConnell shot it down.

You can fault the Obama White House, to some degree, for acquiescing to McConnell, but it’s worth noting that McConnell clearly understood his threat to be more ominous than simply a promise to call Obama mean names. The claim of partisanship would have implied that Obama was using contested intelligence to meddle in the election on Hillary Clinton’s behalf. This would have invited the press to summon yet-more dark clouds over both of them, and lead, most likely, to a new, urgent congressional investigation. Consider the media and GOP congressional response to the unfounded allegation that Susan Rice spied on Donald Trump, and you can see the Obama White House had good reason to take McConnell’s threat seriously.

The upshot is that McConnell drew a protective fence around Russian efforts to sabotage Clinton’s candidacy, by characterizing any effort to stop it as partisan politicization of intelligence at Trump’s expense.

Given the outcome of the election, I’d say this move was not only far more consequential than stealing a Supreme Court seat from Democrats, it was the key to the theft itself.

Donald Trump has no strategy, no beliefs, and no principles.

The president’s surprise decision to bomb Syria, after months of declaring far and wide that he would do no such thing, is causing some whiplash. What could have motivated this abrupt change? At The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg argues that Trump has driven a stake through the heart of Obama’s foreign policy playbook:

The events of the past week also prove that a core principle of the Obama Doctrine is dead. President Trump’s governing foreign policy doctrine is not easily discernible, of course. His recent statements about Syria—kaleidoscopic in their diversity—combined with his decision to order an attack, have half-convinced me that he is something wholly unique in the history of the presidency: an isolationist interventionist.

The core of Goldberg’s argument is correct. Like it or hate it, Obama’s foreign policy did reflect discernible principles and Trump’s approach seems uniquely scatterbrained in contrast. But the term “isolationist interventionist” still implies that Trump’s actions are informed by specific political philosophies, and there’s no evidence this is true. Trump doesn’t think in terms like “isolationism v. interventionism.”

Nor is it likely that he had “a change of heart,” as Chris Cillizza suggests at CNN:

There’s no question that some of Trump’s shift is also explained by the massive difference between being a private citizen offering a critique via Twitter and being the president of the United States. The weight of the office changes people.

Trump has no political experience, no record of serious thought on foreign policy. He was for the Iraq invasion before he was against it. He has pledged to decimate ISIS while affecting an isolationist bent. This suggests that he is little more than a narcissistic con man. He lies more often than he tells the truth, and his lies typically serve one purpose: They are meant to make him look good. It is more likely that Trump did what his generals told him to do because he wants to be the sort of person who is respected by generals. It is likely he started caring about dead Syrians because the press suggested that only a monster wouldn’t. He did not bomb Syria because, in the battle between isolationism and interventionism being waged in his soul, the weight of his office tipped the field toward the latter. He’s a simple, vulgar person who makes decisions for simple, vulgar reasons.

To suggest otherwise gives Trump credit he hasn’t earned. There is no strategy. There is no grand plan. There is no moral, ethical, or philosophical calculation. There’s only Trump, and how he feels from one moment to the next.

So is the jobs report fake again?

A month ago, President Donald Trump took credit for adding 235,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, touting a jobs report that exceeded expectations. It was absurd then, when the report clearly was still a reflection of the Obama administration, but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted Trump had “jumpstarted job creation not only because of his executive actions, but through the surge of economic confidence and optimism that has been inspired since his election.”

This imaginary surge evidently didn’t last long. On Friday, the economy added just 98,000 jobs when economists expected roughly 180,000, according to The New York Times. Calling this “a disappointing showing,” the paper noted, “The robust numbers in January and February led some analysts to conclude that the economy was benefiting from a ‘Trump bump’ after President Trump’s election, but hard data to support that argument has been scarce.” Democrats, predictably, pounced:

To Trump’s benefit, the jobs numbers are getting buried under coverage of his airstrikes on Syria. But if the press gets around to asking the president about this weak report, he can always revert to his campaign persona as the Holden Caulfield of economic denial: Jobs reports “are phony anyway.

Donald Trump is losing some of his biggest supporters over Syria.

Trump’s bombing of a Syrian airbase on Thursday night has cable news all excited. Neocons in the Senate are suitably impressed. Even the Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill is cautiously supportive, though they’re calling for consultation with Congress on any future military action. By Friday morning, the biggest backlash to Trump’s strike was coming from some of his strongest supporters—voices on the nationalist right who worry their president is abandoning his “America first” posture.

“It’s not something I expected. I’ll be honest with you,” Chris Buskirk, publisher of the pro-Trump website American Greatness, told Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep on NPR. “It is something that the president and his administration needs to take the time to explain to the American people in general, to his voters in particular. I don’t think this is what a lot of people, both on the left and the right, expected from this administration, which was a quick jump into military action in Syria of all places.” Buskirk stressed that he wanted to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, but noted that further intervention in Syria would be “radically different than what he has talked about in the past—namely, not focusing on ISIS but focusing on the Assad regime itself.”

While Buskirk was skeptical about Trump’s strike, other prominent Trump supporters were even more critical. According to Politico, white nationalist Richard Spencer called the move “sad, shocking and deeply frustrating” while disgraced alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos described it as “FAKE and GAY.”

Plenty of Trump supporters are getting behind the president’s action. But a divide among his base, coming as Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner go to war with each other, will be another test of where his true loyalties lie.

The New York Times is putting a heartfelt spin on Trump’s bombing of Syria.

The media has fallen over itself to praise the U.S.’s attack against Syria last night, with many mainstream pundits proclaiming that Donald Trump has finally “become president.” But perhaps the most egregious example of this rosy coverage came from the Times, which claimed, in a piece headlined “On Syria Attack, Trump’s Heart Came First,” that Trump was primarily motivated by his great sympathy for the Syrian people. Trump’s decision to drop 59 missiles on Syria, Mark Landler writes, was “an emotional act by a man suddenly aware that the world’s problems were now his—and that turning away, to him, was not an option.”

It’s true that Trump claimed that the images of Syrian children killed by chemical weapons had a “big impact” on him. But this is exactly the kind of boilerplate that leaders of all kinds use when they launch attacks against other countries. The reasons we go to war are always humanitarian. This is the oldest trick in the book. That Landler is so credulous is especially unbelievable when you consider that Trump tried to ban Syrian refugees—very much including children—from entering the United States. If his heart was full for the children of Syria, Trump could have, I don’t know, taken them in?

Worse still, there is zero proof that Trump actually believes this, other than what he has said publicly. It seems to have come solely from Landler’s imagination. In fact, the administration denies Landler’s interpretation of how things went down. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the Times, “I do not view it as an emotional reaction at all.” This is, of course, an attempt to build a narrative that Trump is steely, presidential, in control. (Axios Presented By Raytheon reports that the strikes are part of Trump’s “leadership week,” the aim of which is to prove that he is a leader.) But thanks to the Times, Trumps gets to have it both ways: He is in control and his heart bleeds.

Donald Trump just learned the quickest way to seem “presidential” is to lob a bunch of bombs into another country.

Late Thursday evening, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles into a Syrian airbase that was reportedly responsible for chemical weapons attacks in the country earlier in the week. The airstrike marked the first direct action taken by America in Syria’s horrific six-year civil war—and a major escalation of the United States’s long-simmering conflict with Syrian Bashar al-Assad and his Iranian and Russian backers. Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types,” Donald Trump said in a short televised statement. “We ask for God’s wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed.”

The decision to bomb Syria came after a week of confusion and mixed signals from the White House. A week ago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson suggested that the United States was OK with Assad remaining in power—a move that may have contributed to Assad’s decision to use chemical weapons. And immediately after the chemical weapons attack, the Trump administration blamed the Obama administration for Assad’s action. All of this was largely in line with what Trump had said on the campaign trail, that he thought that intervention in Syria was a mistake.

It was only on Wednesday that the Trump administration began to change its tune on Syria. Trump said the use of chemical weapons “crossed many lines.” A day later, America was bombing Syria.

The response from cable news was monolithic and alarming. NBC’s Brian Williams unironically quoted an ironic Leonard Cohen lyric about the horror of war and described the missiles as “beautiful.” Many people, including CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, said that Donald Trump “became president” on this, his 75th day day in office—they conveniently forgot all the other times they said that he became president, like when he nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, gave his State of the Union address, and actually became president.

It remains to be seen whether this is a largely symbolic, one-off operation, or if this attack is going to ensnare Trump in a series of escalations, which is what tends to happen when you let the U.S. military get a taste. One retired general told CNN, “This is not like Kentucky basketball—one and done. This is the start of a series of operations.” Despite what practically everyone on cable television said last night, this is a very risky decision, one whose implications will not be clear for quite a while.

It’s possible that, by bombing Syria—particularly in such an unpredictable fashion—the United States can create a real red line in Syria. But it will all depend on what happens next. The situation in Syria may very well be the most complicated international conflict in several decades—the players not only include Assad, who is clearly not relinquishing powers, but Iran and Russia, who are standing beside him for their own reasons. The opposition to Assad is currently dominated by Islamists, which is one reason why the U.S. did not intervene beyond sending small arms before this moment.

In other words, it only gets much more complicated from here. Bringing this conflict to some kind of satisfactory resolution will take an extremely sophisticated diplomatic-cum-military policy. And as we’ve seen again and again over the past eleven weeks, Trump does not do complicated. The risk is that Trump makes the situation even worse by adding another belligerent power—his own.

April 06, 2017

Mandel Ngan/Getty

The White House has devolved into a fight in the Breitbart comments section.

During the campaign, Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon were BFFs, spending their days conspiring to bring women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual assault to presidential debates and their evenings making friendship bracelets (Jared’s reads “civic” and Steve’s reads “nationalism”) and discussing their crushes (Jared’s is Ivanka, Bannon’s is also Ivanka) and taking turns calling each other “daddy.” But once Trump entered the White House—and especially once things started going wrong, which was immediately—Kushner began kneecapping his former friend. In February, he was President Bannon. In April, he’s lost everything he once held dear. (The only thing he holds dear is the National Security Council.) Cementing his reputation as a man of the people, billionaire lunatic Rebekah Mercer had to convince Bannon from quitting his job.

Revenge is Kushner’s thing—it seems to be the only thing that he’s reasonably good at. But his sidelining of Bannon seemed to be opportunistic more than retaliatory (though Kushner does reportedly think that Bannon and the Breitbart Brigade in the White House are “nuts”). He seems to have caught Bannon off guard as well. And now the negative stories are starting to come out. The Daily Beast had what may be the best scoop of the early Trump administration. “[Steve] recently vented to us about Jared being a ‘globalist’ and a ‘cuck’. ... He actually said ‘cuck,’ as in “cuckservative,’” an administration official told The Daily Beast. The official also told the Daily Beast that Bannon had complained that Kushner wanted to “shiv him and push him out the door.”

Until recently, it was rumored that Kushner had been pushing many of the leaks coming out of the White House for the purpose of consolidating power. But now it seems like Bannon is also going to start leaking and elbowing the press to cover things from his vantage point—a leaky administration is about to get a whole lot leakier. On Thursday, Breitbart posted a number of anti-Kushner articles, and Axios Presented By the Chevy Corsair reported that Bannon recently told associates that he “loves a gunfight.” (Bannon has not, to the best of my knowledge, every been in a gunfight, which helps explain why he loves war so much.) “Steve has developed strong and important relationships with some of the most powerful right-leaning business leaders,” a friend of Bannon told Axios. “I see some bad press in [Jared’s] future.”