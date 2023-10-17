Trump’s New Whine About Gag Order Is Ridiculous
Hours after his second gag order, Donald Trump has an absurd attack on Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Donald Trump can’t seem to help himself from trash talking the judges of his trials, even with a second gag order in place.
On Monday, Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a gag order on the former president’s D.C. trial, which hinges on four felony charges related to his effort to subvert the 2020 election. In a statement issued alongside the order, Chutkan said that Trump’s First Amendment protections “yield to the administration of justice” and that his presidential candidacy does not give him “carte blanche” to vilify public servants “who are simply doing their job.”
Within hours, however, Trump was on stage in Iowa, complaining about the decision.
“A judge gave a gag order today,” Trump said. “The judge doesn’t like me too much. Her whole life is not liking me.”
“You know what a gag order is? ‘You can’t speak badly about your opponent,’” Trump added in a mocking tone.
“I’ll be the politician in history that runs with a gag order where I’m not allowed to criticize people. Can you imagine this?” he continued. “It’s so unconstitutional.”
Previously, Trump used his speaking arrangements and social media presence to lambast prosecutors and office clerks associated with the case, snubbing the Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith as “deranged” and his underlings as “thugs.”
Chutkan said she would consider “sanctions” against Trump if she witnessed any violations.
It’s the second such gag order issued so far in his legal proceedings, after Judge Arthur Engoron came down on the former president earlier this month in his business fraud case for attacking one of the judge’s staffers.