Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was met with a less-than-warm welcome when he arrived to speak at Northern Arizona University on Tuesday.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a buzzing crowd of protesters crowded around Kirk, flipping him off and yelling in his face. Kirk—who founded Turning Point USA and is known for peddling misogynist and transphobic talking points—had been invited to open for a talk at the University called “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying To You.”