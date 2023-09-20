“F*ck You, Fascist”: Charlie Kirk Swarmed by Protesters in University Visit
The right-wing activist did not receive a warm welcome in his visit to the college campus.
Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was met with a less-than-warm welcome when he arrived to speak at Northern Arizona University on Tuesday.
In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a buzzing crowd of protesters crowded around Kirk, flipping him off and yelling in his face. Kirk—who founded Turning Point USA and is known for peddling misogynist and transphobic talking points—had been invited to open for a talk at the University called “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying To You.”
The protesters held signs with slogans like “Trans rights = human rights” and “Charlie Kirk Is a Piss Baby Change My Mind.”
When Kirk sat at a stall on campus, supposedly to debate students in the style of right-wing commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” booth, protesters gathered around chanting “Fuck you, fascist!”
Kirk took to X to complain that he had been “SWARMED by angry mob of leftists, trans activists,” before quickly insisting that there were actually more supporters there than there were protesters.
“Angry indoctrinated college women will ruin America if we let them,” Kirk wrote in another post on X, captioning a photo of him outnumbered by a crowd of the Northern Arizona University protesters.
If Kirk doesn’t like college women, maybe he should do them a favor and stay off of college campuses.