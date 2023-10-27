Mike Johnson: Guns Don’t Kill People, Hearts Kill People

“At the end of the day, the problem is the human heart. It’s not guns, it’s not the weapons,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, we have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that’s the Second Amendment. That’s why our party stands so strongly for that.”



“This is not the time to be talking about legislation. We’re in the middle of that crisis right now,” Johnson added.

Speaker Mike Johnson dismisses gun control: "The problem is the human heart. It's not guns ... this is not the time to talk about legislation." pic.twitter.com/b1ti28zETl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2023

It’s no surprise the Republicans’ House speaker is dismissing gun control and gun violence so quickly after a mass shooting.