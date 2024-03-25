Morning Joe Completely Torches NBC Decision to Hire Ronna McDaniel

#MorningJoe on Ronna McDaniel, "It goes without saying that she will not be a guest on Morning Joe in her capacity as a paid contributor." pic.twitter.com/liE7k69SYe — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 25, 2024

McDaniel made her on-air debut during Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press, just days after NBC announced she would join the network to provide conservative political analysis. NBC News political coverage chief Carrie Budoff Brown explained that McDaniel was chosen because she can provide “an insider’s perspective on national politics and the future of the Republican Party.”

Before McDaniel appeared Sunday, Meet the Press host Kristen Welker told viewers the appearance was a “news interview” that had been scheduled for weeks. During the segment, McDaniel did finally admit that Joe Biden had legitimately won the 2020 presidential election. But when Welker asked why it had taken McDaniel so long to say so, McDaniel was quick to caveat her words.

“I’m going to push back a little because I do think it’s fair to say there were problems in 2020 and to say that does not mean he’s not the legitimate president,” McDaniel said.