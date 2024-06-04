Stormy Daniels Has a Warning for Melania Trump
Daniels urged Melania to leave her “abusive” felon husband.
After years of legal back-and-forths with Donald Trump, porn actress Stormy Daniels has one final message for his (supposedly) better half: Get out while you still can.
In an interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mirror published Monday, Daniels began rattling off reasons that Melania Trump should leave her husband of 19 years.
“He’s a convicted felon,” she began.
“He’s proven to be abusive. He was found liable for assault,” Daniels continued, referring to the outcome of his case with writer E. Jean Carroll.
But Daniels also questioned if she will be “done” with Trump now that the trial has ended, describing him as a “scarlet letter but worse.”
“That’s an orange stain that’s going to be on me for a very long time,” she said.
Still, Daniels is feeling celebratory about the outcome of the trial, adding that Trump had been “unchecked until now, but checkmate, motherfucker.”
A jury found Trump guilty Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime in relation to hush-money payments dished out to Daniels in an effort to hide information during the 2016 presidential election.
It marked the first time in U.S. history that a former president had been convicted of a felony. Trump will be sentenced on July 11 at 10 a.m., mere days before the Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.