One of Trump’s Election Fraud Lawyers Just Got Caught in a Big Lie

“You don’t get the big picture. Trump doesn’t have to get courts to declare him the winner of the vote. He just needs to convince Republican legislatures that the election was systematically rigged, but it’s impossible to run it again, so they should appoint electors instead,” wrote BadgerPundit on November 7, 2020, the day after the majority of U.S. media outlets called the election for President Joe Biden.

Chesebro told MI prosecutors GOP electors were a contingency to be used only if Trump won election suits. Said it was "ridiculous" that legislatures could step in if Trump lost in court. But on his secret Twitter, he said courts didn't matter and legislatures should get involved pic.twitter.com/hahbxYLQzX — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) February 26, 2024

That could mean bad news for Chesebro, who struck a plea deal in Trump’s Georgia election interference case and has so far managed to skirt charges in other states impacted by the fake elector scheme thanks to his cooperation with prosecutors.



“Chesebro appears to have pursued a legally perilous path in his dealings with Michigan authorities,” Ryan Goodman, a law professor at New York University, told CNN after reviewing some of Chesebro’s posts, noting that the cover up could put Chesebro “at great legal risk.”

