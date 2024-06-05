Trump’s Georgia Election Interference Case Is Effectively Dead

It looks like Donald Trump’s election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, may be dead in the water.

Georgia’s Court of Appeals on Wednesday put the brakes on Trump’s trial in Fulton County, pending the outcome of several appeals from Trump and his co-defendants seeking to remove District Attorney Fani Willis over her relationship with one of her team’s top prosecutors, Nathan Wade.

Earlier this week, the court agreed to hear Trump’s appeal to an order from Judge Scott McAfee, who had declined to dismiss District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. McAfee left the door open for Trump and his co-defendants to appeal the decision—an opportunity on which several defendants appear to have taken him up.

In the case of Trump’s appeal, the Court of Appeals tentatively said that if oral arguments were requested, and granted, then the court would hear them in early October. The decision functionally pushed the actual racketeering trial well past the 2024 presidential election and likely into 2025, effectively nullifying the case’s ability to affect his presidential campaign and shattering the ability of the American public to make an informed decision at the ballot in November.

This newest order continues to highlight the floundering case, which has yet to hold Trump and his cronies accountable for anything at all. Four of the 19 co-defendants have already pleaded guilty to attempting to overturn the 2020 election results, while Trump loyalists have maintained their innocence. This includes disgraced former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, and former chief of staff Mark Meadows, all of whom appeared to file appeals to have Willis removed from the case.

This story has been updated.

