Hypocrite James Comer Does Exact Thing Biden Warned He Would
The House Oversight Committee chair is distorting Biden’s words and actions.
President Joe Biden’s decision to invoke executive privilege to keep House Republicans from getting their hands on audio recordings of his controversial interview with special counsel Robert Hur has seemingly transformed into a fundraising opportunity for some of the lawmakers leading his impeachment probe.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer leveraged the fiasco in a campaign email Thursday afternoon, asking constituents if they would consider throwing cash his way over the issue.
“This could be the final blow to Biden with swing voters across the country,” the email read. “You and I know he’s not up for the job, but the mainstream media’s refusal to report on it is the only thing keeping him in the game.”
That might be a helpful line for Comer, since the chairman wasted months pursuing a baseless and unsuccessful impeachment inquiry into the president, largely based on the claims of an indicted former FBI informant who has since reportedly admitted the scheme was cooked up by top Russian intelligence officials.
But Comer didn’t seem keen to campaign on other recent instances in which a president leveraged executive privilege to cover up his behavior, as Trump did over the Mueller report or to avoid consequences for taking several thousand sensitive or classified documents from the White House—even if some of those actions resulted in criminal charges.
Biden’s move to keep the interview tapes under wraps came at the request of Attorney General Merrick Garland, who warned that cooperating with the GOP request could jeopardize future investigations and witnesses’ willingness to participate in them. In his letter to Biden, made public Thursday, Garland said that lawmakers’ efforts “are plainly insufficient to outweigh the deleterious effects that the production of the recordings would have on the integrity and effectiveness of similar law enforcement investigations in the future.”
White House counsel Ed Siskel also questioned the motivations of Republicans seeking the tapes when they already possess a lengthy report and full transcript of the interview, accusing the caucus of seeking to “chop them up” and “distort” the recordings for “partisan political purposes.”
Democratic Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz was quick to call Comer out about the fundraising email, delivering a spirited reading of the message during an Oversight Committee hearing late Thursday.