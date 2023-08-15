“Recalculate Motherf**er:” Republican Rep. Curses Out Police in New Video

“You are a fucking full-on dick,” he can be heard shouting in the footage provided by DPS and posted by The Texas Tribune on Monday. “You better recalculate motherfucker!”

According to the Tribune, the DPS trooper was attempting to remove Jackson so that EMS could respond to a medical emergency involving a teenage girl at the rodeo. In the video, a DPS trooper repeatedly told Jackson to move so that EMS could attend to the teenager. The Republican congressman, who was formerly Donald Trump’s physician, refused to step aside.

On Monday night, Jackson tweeted that he was glad that the video of this altercation had become public because it “shows the incompetence of the authorities and their complete disregard for the young girl in distress.”