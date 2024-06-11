Coward Trump Scrambles to Worm Out of Biden Debate
Sean Hannity suggested Donald Trump should wait to debate until he has formally secured the Republican presidential nomination.
The first presidential debate is set to take place June 27 at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia. The event was always going to occur, but that didn’t stop Donald Trump from spending weeks goading his opponent into accepting the details. Now, it seems that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee may be trying to weasel his way out of the situation.
Fox News host Sean Hannity floated the idea Monday night, wondering aloud if Trump should “pass on the debate.”
“I think we’ll see the return of ‘Jacked-Up Joe,’” Hannity began, speculating about Biden’s abilities. “Whatever Joe drank, ate, took before the State of the Union—maybe it was just Red Bull and caffeine pills. I don’t know. Whatever it was, that was not the normal Joe. We never saw it before and we haven’t seen it since. But we will see it for the debate.”
“Now, there are some even saying, Mark, that Donald Trump might be wise to just pass on the first debate, wait until he’s nominated, then debate him,” Hannity said, speaking to Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn. “What would you say to that?”
“I’d say he accepted it. He accepted it in the lion’s den. If I were Donald Trump, I would have done some better negotiating here, but I don’t think he can back out now without really looking cowardly,” Penn replied.
Hannity then took it a step further, suggesting that Trump would be better off during the debate if moderators muted his mic.
“Joe might have done Donald Trump a favor, and I say this affectionately, by insisting that when it’s not his turn to speak that they mute his microphone, ’cause I think that was a mistake in the first debate in 2020,” Hannity said, recalling Trump’s terrible performance the first time the pair squared off in the last election.
Hannity has held a close relationship with Trump for years. The two reportedly exchanged upwards of 80 text messages between the 2020 election and Biden’s 2021 inauguration, with Hannity acting as a pseudo-adviser to the former president. Trump, however, has stayed surprisingly mum on the debate, even with the reality of the event just two weeks off.