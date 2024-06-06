Skip Navigation
Talia Jane/
/

Is Trump’s V.P. Short List Influenced by His Love of Hot Wives?

New reports reveal the nightmare short list for Donald Trump’s vice president—as well as just how disgusting Donald Trump really is.

Charly Triballeau/Pool/Getty Images

Trump’s search for a vice president pick is heating up as the Republican National Convention draws near with contenders recently receiving vetting materials, according to multiple outlets that have shared the new nightmare short list.

Team Trump has officially requested materials from North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Senators J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio, according to ABC, with inquiries sent to Senators Tim Scott and Tom Cotton, Representatives Elise Stefanik and Byron Donalds, and former Trump HUD Secretary Ben Carson. Cue the tea leaves:

“Trump likes people who are rich and have hot wives,” a source unaffiliated with Trump’s campaign but reportedly closely following the veep search told Politico’s Playbook on Thursday. If wife hotness is a major factor in Trump’s search, Stefanik may still be in the running on the technicality that she’s the wife—although lacking in the platinum-blonde, spray-tanned aesthetic common among women in Trump’s orbit.

Trump plans to announce his choice for vice president at the RNC in July. And while Trump is reportedly still working from a “fluid” list of prospective candidates that changes day to day and the Trump campaign hasn’t offered any insights, a request for vetting materials is as strong an indicator as it gets—stronger, at least, than guessing whose wife Trump thinks is hotter. Regardless of who he picks, Trump’s short list is a mishmash of far-right figures hiring white supremacists, pushing bigoted policies, and floating racist conspiracy theories that are a threat to democracy.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Steve Bannon Finally Ordered to Surrender to Prison

Coup-plotter Steve Bannon has a matter of days before he will be behind bars.

Steve Bannon sits in the courtroom with his hands clasped. Two officers stand behind him.
Steven Hirsch/Pool/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It looks like Steve Bannon is going to prison.

U.S. District Judge Judge Carl J. Nichols on Thursday ordered the former Trump adviser and threat to democracy to report to prison by July 1 to serve his sentence for defying a congressional subpoena.

Bannon was held in contempt of Congress in October 2021 after he refused to respond to a subpoena from the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. In July 2023, he was convicted on two contempt charges, and three months later was sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine.

Bannon appealed the sentence, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld his conviction last month, putting to end Bannon’s many attempts to flout and stall a ruling against him, including an attempt to turn the trial into a circus and stir up the MAGA faithful.

Speaking to reporters outside of the court on Thursday, Bannon said “all this is about one thing.”

“This is about shutting down the MAGA movement, shutting down grassroots conservatives, shutting down President Trump,” Bannon said. “Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail, and every number, every poll shows that. There’s nothing that can shut me up and nothing that will shut me up.”

Bannon was then interrupted by a heckler who yelled, “Fail! You’re going to jail.” The heckler also called Bannon a “coup plotter.”

Thursday’s news means that another one of MAGA’s most prominent voices will soon be behind bars.

Since Trump’s term ended, Bannon has attempted to interfere in Brazil’s politics as well as the upcoming election in the United States, and his radio show is a haven for far-right Republicans to rant about whatever they want. Now, after escaping prison once thanks to a Trump pardon over a border wall fraud scheme, he will soon be behind bars.

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Byron Donalds Tries to Gaslight His Way out of His Own Jim Crow Remark

The Trump V.P. contender is doubling down on his sick comments.

Byron Donalds speaking (closeup photo)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Representative Byron Donalds isn’t backing down from his claim that Black Americans were better off under Jim Crow segregation.

Speaking to CNN’s Abby Phillip Wednesday night, Donalds repeated his claim, made Tuesday at a Republican outreach event in Philadelphia, that welfare and President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” programs had hurt Black families to the point that they were worse off than in the days of Jim Crow.

“Before the Great Society, before Lyndon Johnson’s policies, there was more Black families united,” Donalds said Wednesday. “The marriage rate in Black America was significantly higher before the Great Society. The period of time that coincides with that obviously is Jim Crow era.”

Phillip asked what the point was in tying together the Black family and Jim Crow specifically.

Donalds said he was only referring to the specific time period, repeating his contention that Black families were hurt by Johnson’s policies, stating that the Black family is being rejuvenated now, but he didn’t mention that those policies were later rolled back by other Democrats, like Bill Clinton.

As Phillip stressed that the Jim Crow era was a “period [of] racial segregation [and] racial terror,” Donalds responded by trying to claim that his words were being twisted.

“What you are dealing with right now is a political environment where now anything I might say or any major surrogate might say is going to be twisted into the lens of race,” Donalds said. “That was never the point.”

Phillip went on to ask Donalds three times if he regretted using Jim Crow as a historical comparison, as the Florida representative refused to answer.

Donalds’s comments Tuesday drew pushback from Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who called them an “ignorant observation.” The Congressional Black Caucus called on Donalds to apologize for his remarks in a statement.

“This is a pattern of embracing racist ideologies that we see time and again within the MAGA Republican Party,” the CBC said. “Rep. Donalds is playing his role as the mouthpiece who will say the quiet parts out loud that many will not say themselves.”

Donalds is said to be in contention to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, but the convicted felon has not responded to the congressman’s comments. It’s anyone’s guess whether Trump’s own documented racism would lead him to appreciate or disapprove of Donalds’s contention.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Republicans Trash Colleague for “Stolen” Military Accolade

Troy Nehls was never supposed to receive a Combat Infantryman Badge in the first place.

Troy Nehls holds up his fist
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

House Republicans are taking their colleague Troy Nehls to task for a “stolen” military award, which he proudly sports on his suit jacket.

A CBS News investigation in May found that the Combat Infantryman Badge that Nehls wears was actually revoked in March 2023. The honor, which is only for infantrymen or Special Forces members who fought in active combat, was mistakenly awarded to Nehls, who served as a civil affairs officer in Afghanistan. Nehls did not engage in combat, but he has continued to wear the badge regardless.

And the Texas Republican’s decision to keep his faulty laurels does not sit well with his fellow Republican House members, according to NOTUS.

“That’s ridiculous. That’s stolen valor,” said Texas Representative Wesley Hunt, who wears a Combat Action Badge, awarded to anyone who “engages with the enemy.”

Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana also slammed his colleague for his unearned accolade: “As a former commander, it matters what you wear on your uniform. And if you didn’t earn it, you shouldn’t wear it.” Zinke is a former U.S. Navy Seal.

Other House Republicans expressed their strong disapproval of Nehls’s decision to keep wearing the pin.

“We hold ourselves to a higher standard as veterans,” said one GOP lawmaker, speaking anonymously. “He needs to stop wearing it.”

Another anonymous representative said the “shameful” accessory spoke to “deep insecurities,” and a third knocked it as an “abuse of power.”

Other lawmakers said they intend to try to verify the report that Nehls’s award had been revoked. Representative Jack Bergman, a retired two-star general, said he would “trust but verify” the information using his military back channels.

The CBS Investigation and a Pentagon and U.S. Army Service review also found that Nehls had only been recorded as having one Bronze Star, as opposed to the two he claimed to have earned. Nehls has hit back at these reports, posting what appears to be evidence of his two stars to X (formerly Twitter), but CBS News was not able to verify the validity of the posted documents.

Besides his apparent “stolen valor,” Nehls is also known for loudly refusing to back President Joe Biden’s border bill earlier this year because it would “help” the president’s record on immigration, and complaining about Reprepresentative Cori Bush, using some overtly racist tropes.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Leading House Republican Fumbles Explaining Hunter Biden Scandal

Representative Jason Smith couldn’t put together a coherent sentence.

Jason Smith looks forward
Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Republicans weren’t able to pin President Joe Biden with any concrete evidence of wrongdoing, and now they can’t even seem to explain what they thought he and his family did wrong in the first place.

The House GOP issued criminal referrals Wednesday for Biden’s son Hunter and brother James to the Justice Department, accusing the president’s family of lying to Congress and making a “conscious effort” to undermine the impeachment probe into the forty-sixth president. But by Thursday morning, a top Republican couldn’t pinpoint one thing that the pair did wrong.

“Well, let’s just start out,” Smith told Fox Business before tumbling headlong into a word salad. “The two IRS whistleblowers who came before the House Ways and Means Committee last year. They released over 1,500 pages of documents showing the influence peddling that was being sold all over—all over the world, in multiple countries, from Russia to Ukraine to China.

“And where we stand today is that we’ve seen an administration that has continued to obstruct our investigation,” the Missouri Republican continued. “And even to the sense that you saw James Biden and Hunter Biden lie to Congress. One of the first messages … that we ever released was the WhatsApp message that was between Hunter Biden and a Chinese business associate that was basically trying to shake him down for $5 million saying that he was seated next to his father.

“We asked Hunter Biden about that message directly, under oath, February 28, and he said it was another Zhao,” Smith said. Hunter Biden has previously denied sending the message while sitting next to his father, but did admit it may not have gone to its intended recipient. Hunter claimed he meant to send it to Raymond Zhao, the head of a Chinese energy company but may have sent it to another one of his contacts, Henry Zhao.

“Well, guess what, the IRS whistleblowers provided additional evidence showing three months of continuous messages to that same Zhao, which was the Chinese business associate,” Smith said. “Let’s hope the Biden administration treats anyone with the last name Biden the same way that they do Trump.”

Still, the sham inquiry to discredit Biden has been remarkably devoid of evidence. The committee’s former star witness, Alexander Smirnov, served as the singular source on claims that Biden had netted millions off his son’s connection to Ukrainian oil company Burisma.

But that angle, which House Republicans had believed was their best bet at nabbing the president, completely blew up in their face when Smirnov was indicted by the Department of Justice for lying to the FBI. Smirnov then reportedly admitted to law enforcement that top Russian intelligence officials were involved in the smear campaign against the sitting president. And all of the other witnesses that Republicans called on in their year-long probe instead debunked every single accusation against the Biden family.

Talia Jane/
/

50 Cent’s Reaction to Viral Lauren Boebert Photo Is Pure Comedy

We have 21 questions.

Getty x2

Do you still have love for 50 Cent? The rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to the more than 21 questions he provoked from fans on Wednesday after posting a photo of himself posing with disgraced far-right Representative Lauren Boebert—and it’s even more chaotic than the original photo.

First, here’s the original photo, where 50 Cent confuses the Capitol for the White House:

Tweet screenshot: 50 Cent

After that post went viral, 50 Cent responded:

50 Cent tweet screenshot

Cent’s post seems to be part of the game to make a move and then act a fool, as his post with Boebert raised predictable hackles and questions if the underground king was aspiring for a first date in a darkened theater with the infamous Boebert—or if he was just being a window shopper.

Regardless, the move raised awareness of his surprise appearance on Capitol Hill to show them what he’s got and to advocate for Black representation in the luxury liquor industry and Black entrepreneurship overall. Appearing alongside attorney Ben Crump, the underground king visited the Congressional Black Caucus and multiple members of Congress, saying the experience was “really positive.”

“I went to talk to [Congress] about economic opportunities for everybody,” said 50 Cent. “It’s really exciting. The response I got makes me feel like there are bright days ahead of us.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Warns He Has “Every Right” to Attack His Enemies

The former president promised yet again that retribution is coming.

Donald Trump gestures as he speaks
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Donald Trump asserted that he has a “right” to send the Department of Justice after his political enemies, specifically President Joe Biden. 

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, the former president was asked to respond to critics who said he plans to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies if he is elected president. To be clear, it wasn’t just critics who’d suggested the idea—Trump himself openly threatened to jail his political enemies earlier that day. 

“Number one, they’re wrong,” Trump replied, before proving them right. 

“It has to stop, because otherwise, we’re not going to have a country. Look, when this election is over, based on what they’ve done, I would have every right to go after them,” he said, remarking that suing Biden would be “easy” because of “all the criminality.”

Given his continued insistence that Biden is guilty of wrongdoing, for which the congressional impeachment investigation could not provide any evidence, it seems that Trump does intend to seek retribution against Biden if elected. That doesn’t sound like weaponization at all.  

“What they’re doing to me, if it’s going to continue, we’re really not going to have much of a country left. It’s really, it is weaponization. You call it lawfare, you call it—some people call it just warfare—but it is weaponization of the election,” Trump whined.

Trump himself said he’d be a dictator on day one of his presidency, and since he was convicted of 34 felony counts, his crusade for vengeance has only gotten more intense, which doesn’t bode well for if he eventually has command of the DOJ.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The Shocking Figure Shredding Judge Cannon’s “Ludicrous” Delays

Ty Cobb warned that Cannon’s constant bowing to Trump could turn deadly.

Ty Cobb holds up an umbrella
Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Even his former allies are in disbelief over how much Judge Aileen Cannon is helping Donald Trump in his classified documents case.

On Wednesday, Cannon postponed key hearings about special counsel Jack Smith’s supposed “unlawful appointment”—shocking legal analysts who fear that the Trump-appointed judge is doing everything within her power to delay the trial in a surreptitious effort to dismiss it altogether.

Former Trump White House attorney Ty Cobb called Cannon’s decision “ludicrous,” “ridiculous,” “dangerous,” and “incendiary.”

“As a former federal prosecutor, as somebody who has many friends in law enforcement, heaven forbid that somebody in law enforcement gets killed because of these false claims that Jack Smith intended to have the former president assassinated,” Cobb told CNN Wednesday.

“I don’t think I find anything she does surprising at this stage of the game as long as it favors the former president,” he said. “But it is shocking to me.”

In May, Cannon ordered a stay on the GOP presidential nominee’s legal requirement to give the government advance notice of which classified materials will be discussed—but offered no expiration date for the theoretically temporary reprieve.

Meanwhile, Cannon has scheduled an “unusual” hearing on June 21, making time for amicus briefs from non-parties to make oral arguments on whether Smith’s appointment to the case is constitutional.

“I’ve had arguments on entire motions that didn’t last for 30 minutes, but Judge Cannon has allotted that amount of time to each of the amici, almost as though she has nothing but time to spend in court—an odd approach for a Judge who recently complained she couldn’t even set a trial date because of the backlog of undecided motions,” wrote MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance in her newsletter Civil Discourse.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Alito’s Neighbor Skewers Justice for “Harassing” Her Over Flags

Emily Baden says the Supreme Court justice and his wife went out of their way to attack her.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito purses his lips
Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the weeks after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife allegedly hung an upside-down American flag outside of her Virginia home as part of a neighborly feud, she continued to harass her neighbors who supposedly incited her political activism. 

In an interview with NPR, Emily Baden, who hung a “F— Trump” sign at her home after the 2020 election, supposedly spurring the squabble, said that on Inauguration Day, Martha-Ann Alito yelled something at her and her husband’s car and even appeared to spit at them, as they drove down the street. 

In another encounter with her high-profile neighbors, Baden said Justice Alito and his wife walked up to her and her husband in front of their home. Martha-Ann called them by their full names—a chilling moment, Baden said, as they’d never been introduced to the Alitos. 

“And then Mrs. Alito says something like, ‘Well, well, well, if it isn’t the f— fascists!’ and that was when I spoke back,” Baden said. “I did obviously use an expletive, but I also said a lot of other things like, ‘How dare you behave this way?’”

Justice Alito stayed silent, Baden said. Alito has claimed in a letter to Congress that his wife was solely responsible for putting up the flag, and then refused to take it down. The encounter was brief, and the Alitos quickly left, according to Baden.  

“The power imbalance between these people and myself is huge,” said Baden. “They’re choosing to harass and intimidate us, when we are nothing to them.”

According to Baden, this was the last interaction they had, and her husband contacted the cops shortly after, who said they’d reach out to Justice Alito’s security team. Baden also said that she regretted swearing at Martha-Ann. 

Congress has repeatedly asked Alito to recuse himself from all cases related to Donald Trump and the January 6 insurrection because of the upside-down flag and a Christian nationalist flag that flew outside his New Jersey home. Alito has refused, and Chief Justice John Roberts has backed him up.

Alito has thrown his wife under the bus for the flags, saying they were her doing and not indicative of his political beliefs. But Baden isn’t convinced.

“At best, he’s mistaken, but at worst, he’s just outright lying,” she told CNN Wednesday night. “Even if it were a valid excuse that they were having a dispute with a neighbor and that made them put the flag up, that timeline just disproves it. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Tommy Tuberville’s Latest Claim on Putin Is Deranged—Even for Him

Congress’s biggest Putin suck-up strikes again.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senator Tommy Tuberville seems to be under the impression that Russia’s Vladimir Putin doesn’t want to control Ukraine.

The Alabama Republican made the claim on Steve Bannon’s War Room show on Wednesday after Bannon asked about Russia’s war with Ukraine.

“He doesn’t want Ukraine. He doesn’t want Europe. Hell, he’s got enough land of his own,” Tuberville said, referring to Putin. “He just wants to make sure that he does not have United States weapons in Ukraine pointing at Moscow.”

This is completely false. Putin has claimed that Ukraine historically and rightfully belongs to Russia from the start of the war. Tuberville’s claim is yet more proof he may be the biggest Putin sycophant in Congress.

“You can tell Putin’s on top of his game,” Tuberville said in February. “One thing he said that, it really rung a bell, is the propaganda media machine over here, they sell anything they possibly can to go after Russia.”

Also on Wednesday, Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons to continue his war on Ukraine and to provide weapons to other countries who could help attack Western countries who oppose his invasion of Ukraine.

“Ultimately, if we see that these countries are being drawn into a war against us, and this is their direct participation in the war against the Russian Federation, then we reserve the right to act in a similar way,” Putin said. “But, in general, this is the path to very serious problems.”

Watch Tuberville’s comments here:

A lookback on Tuberville’s idiocy:
Dumbest Senator of the Year: Tommy Tuberville
