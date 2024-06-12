Alito Caught on Tape Whining His Corruption Was Exposed

Just asked Speaker Mike Johnson if Hunter Biden’s conviction undercuts the GOP narrative that there's a two-tiered justice system designed to hurt Republicans.



“It doesn’t,” he said. “Every case is different. And clearly the evidence was overwhelming here. I don’t think that’s… pic.twitter.com/oyzCwSC6JL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 11, 2024

Ever since Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts in his hush-money trial, the former president’s allies in the far-right GOP have claimed louder than ever that the Department of Justice is a politically motivated weapon of the Biden administration. One might think this notion would be challenged by Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict, but that person would also have to imagine that these Republicans operate on a baseline of logic or reason. No such luck.



The Republican response to Biden’s conviction is unsurprising, since the cast of disgruntled lawmakers hasn’t been convinced by any other evidence that challenges their worldview. Last month, the Department of Justice released an indictment against Texas Representative Henry Cuellar and his wife, charging them with bribery and money laundering. On Monday, a witness in the case against Bob Menendez testified that the New Jersey senator agreed to intervene in two criminal investigations, in exchange for a Mercedes. Both Democrats. Both pursued by the Justice Department.