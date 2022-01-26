Azerbaijani Kleptocrats Have Been Getting Their Money’s Worth in Washington for a Long Time

According to paperwork filed at the time, the financing for the trip appeared to come from a pair of nonprofits that were purportedly working to strengthen links between the U.S. and Azerbaijan. But as investigators later discovered, those nonprofits were actually fronts for the regime in Baku to directly bankroll the American officials’ trip and to whitewash the country’s dictatorship in the process.

As the U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics later detailed, the secret funding was one of the most breathtaking ethics violations Washington had seen since Jack Abramoff. (Later asked about whether the nonprofits simply funneled Azeri government funds, one of the trip’s organizers memorably sputtered, “I mean, to be honest, it seems … like so, yes. I mean, we didn’t accept it maybe, but yes we did. What can I say?”) At the center of the scam stood Oksuz, who later pleaded guilty to attempting to oversee the financing scheme.

This is where Cuellar comes into the story. While the Texas representative didn’t attend the superstar junket in 2013, The Intercept reported that he and his wife had flown to Azerbaijan a few months earlier in a parallel trip sponsored by one of the same sham nonprofits, splurging to the tune of nearly $20,000. Not long later, Cuellar spearheaded an agreement between the Laredo-based Texas A&M International University and another of the fraudulent Azeri nonprofits, claiming it was merely an “educational and cultural organization.” Along the way, as The Daily Beast found, Oksuz donated thousands to Cuellar’s election campaigns—and Oksuz’s son was later hired as Cuellar’s intern.