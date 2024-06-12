The Real Lesson of the SCOTUS Tapes

“You know, the first thing I think is to tell me when the non-tumultuous time has been here,” he replied. “I mean, you’re looking at the court, what the court was doing in the 1960s, what the court was doing during the New Deal, what the court was doing, you know, after Dred Scott and all this. It’s kind of a regular thing. People think it’s so different and special. It’s been pretty tumultuous for a long time.” He referenced how split the country was during the Vietnam War.

Roberts’s claim that this era is more or less normal when it comes to American political stability explains a lot about his approach to Trump v. Anderson, the disqualification clause case that the court decided earlier this term. While I don’t doubt that Roberts abhorred January 6 itself, if he also sees it as just the latest chapter in the long American history of political violence, it may explain why he apparently thought the cure of disqualification was excessive for the disease of insurrection.

Another intriguing moment came when Windsor brought up religious liberty. “I believe that the Founders were godly, were Christians, and I think that we live in a Christian nation, and that our Supreme Court should be guiding us in that path,” she began, before Roberts interjected. “I don’t know if that’s true,” he replied. “I don’t know that we live in a Christian nation. I know a lot of Jewish and Muslim friends who would say maybe not, and it’s not our job to do that. It’s our job to decide the cases as best we can.”