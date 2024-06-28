Black Politicians Rip Trump’s “Black Jobs” Comments to Shreds
The former president went on a bizarre rant at Thursday's debate about immigrants taking "black jobs"—no one knows what he means.
What is a “black job?” At Thursday’s presidential debate Donald Trump claimed they were being taken away by immigrants—but no one knows what he’s talking about.
“The fact is that his big kill on the Black people is the millions of people that he’s allowed to come in through the border,” Trump said. “They’re taking Black jobs now—and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people. They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re gonna see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.”
On Twitter, the comments immediately drew backlash, as well as some jokes.
Black politicians were quick to point out what they do for a living.
Democratic National Committee chair Jamie Harrison expressed incredulity Thursday night, but got into a more positive spirit Friday morning.
BlackPAC, a 527 organization seeking to “harness the political power of Black Americans,” also added some humor to the conversation.
If the former president and convicted felon thinks that these remarks will help gain Black voters, his record undercuts his efforts, whether it’s his vow to fight “anti-white” racism, his pledge to “indemnify all police officers and law enforcement officials” if he’s reelected, or his attacks on Black prosecutors.
Even before becoming president, he faced accusations of racism over the housing discrimination lawsuit he and his father faced in the 1970s. There was also his time on NBC’s The Apprentice where, behind the scenes, Trump allegedly dropped the n-word and refused to hire Kwame Jackson, the Black finalist on the show’s first season.