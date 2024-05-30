Trump Used the N-Word, Rigged Apprentice Against Black Contestant
A former producer on “The Apprentice” has exposed what it was like to work with Donald Trump—and all the never-told secrets from the show.
As if any more proof was needed, a former producer for The Apprentice just revealed the depths of Donald Trump’s racism.
Recently freed from a 20-year nondisclosure agreement, Bill Pruitt, who worked on the television show that christened Trump as America’s Boss and arguably shaped the savvy businessman persona that he rode to the presidency in 2016, told the story of The Apprentice’s early days for the first time for Slate. Most notably, he recounted a 2004 incident in which Trump refused to hire Kwame Jackson, the Black finalist on the series’s first season. His reason, according to Pruitt?
“I mean, would America buy a n— winning?” Trump reportedly told the show’s producers.
The comment was reportedly caught on tape, though Pruitt said he’s sure the evidence will never be found.
It’s the most incendiary, if not exactly surprising, moment in a story full of characteristic details of the former president’s deceptive and crooked behavior: requiring NBC to rent out Trump Tower space for the set at a premium because his actual office was “cramped” and with “chipped or peeling” wood furniture; stiffing the architect of Trump National Golf Club, who realized legal fees to sue Trump would exceed the financial reward; and rambling incoherence retouched into slick boardroom operating in NBC’s editing room.
It also comes in the wake of Trump’s rally in the South Bronx last week, held in an effort to “woo” Black and Latino voters.
That Trump is an anti-Black racist is hardly revelatory: a lifetime of discriminatory housing practices, advocacy for the execution of the exonerated Central Park Five, attacks on kneeling NFL players, and many refusals to condemn white supremacists indicate as much.
Still, the remark, stripped of the gloss of plausible deniability his public dog whistles often possess, is alarming.