Trump Reveals the Only Thing That Matters to Him

Trump: It's all about the ratings. If you have ratings, you can be the meanest, most horrible human being in the world. There's only one thing that matters. You can be nice or you can be mean, you can be evil, you can be horrible. You can be crude or elegant. There's only one…

Trump may have learned that final lesson in 2016, when he re-earned enough of the public’s favor to win the presidency despite a hot mic leak from a 2005 Access Hollywood interview that caught the former TV host bragging that he could force himself onto women and practically “do anything” he wanted to because he was a star, including “grab ’em by the pussy.”



Recalling his interview with Trump on MSNBC, Setoodeh said that Trump appeared to suggest that he was “being wooed” to return to TV.

“That’s the TV star in him,” Setoodeh told Nicolle Wallace Tuesday. “He wants people to see him as a TV star. A successful TV star, and that’s the philosophy and way in which he views the world and the way he governs, if you could call it governing.”