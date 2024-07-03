Stormy Daniels Details Horrifying Harassment After Trump Conviction
Stormy Daniels is revealing just how bad it’s gotten for her since Donald Trump’s hush-money trial came to an end.
During an appearance with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night, Stormy Daniels detailed the harrowing circumstances she’s facing in the aftermath of Trump’s 34-count felony conviction and her big concerns moving forward, noting that threats against her have gotten “more graphic and detailed and brazen” because “people don’t care” to minimize their rhetoric or hide behind anonymous accounts.
“It just poured gasoline on some of the stuff that I had been going through the entire time,” Daniels told Maddow of how Trump’s guilty verdict intensified the harassment she faced throughout Trump’s hush-money trial, including explicit threats to her and her family and harm against her animals. “Some days I’m picking pellets out of my horse’s body,” Daniels said. “There have been moments where you’ve gotten to check out at least for a minute. I’ve never had a day like that in over six years.”
During the trial, Daniels said Trump followers threatened to “rape everybody in my family, including my young daughter before they killed them, very graphic things talking about a child.” Daniels further detailed the financial turmoil she’s been put into as a result of a defamation lawsuit her lawyer pursued without her consent and the legal costs of testifying against Trump. According to Daniels, she faces an estimated $600,000 in legal fees stemming from the trial and earlier defamation suit.
“I’m not afraid of what he could say about me or what he could call me.… I’m concerned [about] him saying something that will make his followers come after me,” Daniels noted in light of Judge Juan Merchan partially lifting Trump’s gag order. Asked about her concerns of Trump winning in November, Daniels expressed fear that Trump will exploit his presidential authority and give his followers permission to do whatever they want to her.
“I think that he will try to make even more of an example out of me,” Daniels said. “His followers will probably be even more bold, thinking if they do something, he’ll pardon them.”
While Daniels says costs from testifying and loss of work have been devastating, including clubs that book her getting hit with threats, the biggest struggle has been keeping her daughter safe. She told Maddow that the courts requested paperwork including her 13-year-old daughter’s legal name and date of birth, which she was unwilling to disclose, and that she’s facing possible jail time for refusing to pay legal fees from the failed defamation lawsuit.
“I didn’t fill out that part of the form. I left it blank, and they rejected it and sent it back, and are demanding that I be held in contempt with sanctions, and that I have to pay this money,” said Daniels regarding the defamation case. “I have to pay $600,000 plus sanctions and contempt of court, which comes with a warrant, possibly an arrest warrant, because the things I said which they found him guilty of, I also have to pay.”
While Daniels has started working again and friends created a GoFundMe to help her pay down legal fees and keep her home, Daniels says she’s still in the red—but most of what she’s lost has been her peace of mind.
“I’ve lost a lot more than I’ve made,” Daniels said. “Mostly my peace, mostly my daughter’s privacy and time I’ll never get back with her.”