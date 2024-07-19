Here’s How Many Times Trump Lied During His Weird RNC Speech

“He said crime is going up. The opposite is true. It’s gone sharply down in 2023 and early 2024. It’s now lower than it was under Trump in 2020,” Dale said. Trump has repeatedly made claims about an increase in violent crime, and tried to blame it on undocumented immigrants.

Not only has Trump’s campaign failed to provide any evidence of a surge in crime committed by migrants, there has been no increase in violent crime to speak of. More importantly, U.S. citizens are proven to commit crimes at a higher rate than undocumented immigrants. Still, Trump falsely claimed that other countries were releasing people from prisons and mental institutions into the United States.

Trump also “said we have the worst inflation we’ve ever had. Again, not even close. It is three percent right now. The U.S. record is 23.7 percent. He said there was no inflation under him. It was low, of course, but not nonexistent—it was eight percent total for his presidency, 1.4 percent year over year in the month he left office,” Dale said.