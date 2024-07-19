Trump Pushes Unhinged New Election Conspiracy During RNC Speech

“Iran was gonna make a deal with us, and then we had that horrible, horrible result that we’ll never let happen again. The election result, we’re never gonna let that happen again,” he said.

“They used Covid to cheat. We’re never gonna let it happen again,” Trump insisted, a strange shift in his election denialism.

Trump on the 2020 election: "We had that horrible, horrible result that we'll never let happen. The election results, we're never gonna let that happen again." pic.twitter.com/G5EYdBFoO4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2024

Of course, Trump has been a broken record when it comes to believing he was cheated out of the White House. Earlier in his speech, Trump remarked that the Biden administration wasn’t “fierce” except for “cheating on elections, and a couple of other things.” But suggesting that Democrats had taken advantage of the deadly Covid-19 virus is a uniquely untethered claim, though it’s not totally clear how that would be even possible.

