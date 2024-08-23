Kinzinger Warns Trump Has “Suffocated” GOP’s Soul in Feiry DNC Speech

“Donald Trump has suffocated the soul of the Republican Party. His fundamental weakness has coursed through my party like an illness,” Kinzinger said.



Kinzinger: The Republican Party is no longer conservative. It has switched it allegiance from the principles that gave it purpose to a man whose only purpose is himself. Donald Trump is a weak man pretending to be strong ... Trump has suffocated the soul of the Republican Party pic.twitter.com/UiuvDFqxg3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2024

Kinzinger explained why he, as a Republican, is siding against Trump and his political party.



“Some have questioned some have questioned why I’ve taken the stand I have. The answer is really simple: Ladies and gentlemen, we must put country first, and tonight as a Republican speaking before you, I’m putting our country first,” Kinzinger said. “Because the fact is I do belong here. I know Kamala Harris shares my allegiance to the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy.”