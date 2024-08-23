Kinzinger Warns Trump Has “Suffocated” GOP’s Soul in Feiry DNC Speech
Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger ripped into Donald Trump—and the party backing him— during his speech at the Democratic National Convention.
The Republican and conservative called out the former president and convicted felon in his speech, calling Trump a “weak man, pretending to be strong.”
“Donald Trump has suffocated the soul of the Republican Party. His fundamental weakness has coursed through my party like an illness,” Kinzinger said.
Kinzinger explained why he, as a Republican, is siding against Trump and his political party.
“Some have questioned some have questioned why I’ve taken the stand I have. The answer is really simple: Ladies and gentlemen, we must put country first, and tonight as a Republican speaking before you, I’m putting our country first,” Kinzinger said. “Because the fact is I do belong here. I know Kamala Harris shares my allegiance to the rule of law, the Constitution, and democracy.”
Kinzinger endorsed President Biden in late June, saying that he knew Biden “will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy.” He criticized Trump going back to 2019, when he called out Trump for seeming to endorse a civil war by retweeting an extremist pastor. The then-congressman also criticized QAnon and other right-wing conspiracy theories, and rejected right-wing claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
After the Capitol insurrection in 2021, Kinzinger called for Trump to be removed from office, and not only endorsed the January 6 committee but served on it as one of two Republicans. In 2022, faced with opposition from Trump supporters in the GOP, he opted against running for reelection.