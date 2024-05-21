Broke Giuliani Forced to Post Whopping Bond After Birthday Indictment
Rudy Giuliani fills his cup with another steaming hot debt.
Rudy Giuliani’s new coffee business must be grinding hard to hock its beans as the dirt-broke former mayor fills his cup with another debt: a $10,000 bond issued Tuesday by an Arizona state court after Giuliani unsuccessfully evaded a subpoena at his own birthday bash.
During arraignment, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to nine counts of conspiracy, forgery, and fraud. Prosecutors sought to ensure his return to court by issuing the bond, which will be returned to him if he makes his court date, due to his prior efforts to avoid being served. On Friday night, hours before he was served, Giuliani posted a photo of himself at his birthday party mocking the Arizona attorney general. After he was served, he deleted the post.
“He has shown no intent to comply with the legal process in Arizona,” prosecutor Nicholas Klingerman said of Giuliani when petitioning the court for bond. Giuliani has 30 days to appear in Arizona to be booked.
The Arizona fake elector indictment is just the latest in a long series of predictable events for Giuliani, who’s been largely left out in the cold by the man he sweat his hair off trying to support.
Appearing remotely, Giuliani stated he didn’t have a lawyer. When asked by the court if he wanted a public defender, he said, “No, no, I think I am capable of handling it myself.” At the time of his arraignment, an ad featuring the future convict touting his “Rudy Coffee” brand began getting double-roasted online.
“I’m obsessed with how he says ‘chocoley,’” wrote one Twitter user. “If rock bottom was a person,” cracked another.
“This ad is giving Drag Race branding challenge where the queen ends up in the bottom, takes off her wig during the lip sync (only to reveal her wig cap), then goes home,” wrote New York City Councilman Chi Ossé.
Giuliani is charged alongside 17 others for a harebrained fake elector scheme they’re alleged to have crafted in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results. The 18 defendants are all charged with nine counts of felony conspiracy, forgery, and fraud by the state of Arizona, where prosecutors allege the dozen and a half wise guys and gals submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump won Arizona in the 2020 presidential election.
According to AP, 11 people were arraigned alongside Giuliani on Tuesday, including Tyler Bowyer, an executive for white nationalist–fueled group Turning Point USA, Arizona state Senator Anthony Kern, and miscellaneous leaders and chairs of Arizona state and local Republican organizations. Of the 18 indicted, seven are former Trump aides, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, Trump attorney John Eastman, who’s alleged to have cooked up the plan, and Jenna Ellis, another Trump attorney who tried persuading Arizona lawmakers to change the 2020 election results.