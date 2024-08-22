J.D. Vance’s Latest Anti-Democrat Quip Blows Up in His Face
Donald Trump’s running mate accidentally just brutally roasted him.
J.D. Vance, in trying to come up with a response to criticism from the Democratic National Convention, ended up owning his running mate, Donald Trump.
Just after midnight Thursday morning, Vance was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper, who played a clip of Representative Jamie Raskin pointing out that Vance is only on the Republican ticket because Mike Pence faced death threats for certifying the election results on January 6, 2021.
Vance tried to brush off Raskin’s comments and accused the Maryland congressman of claiming victimhood.
“I just don’t understand a person in American politics in 2024 who’s whining about what happened to them instead of using their leadership and using their influence to make the lives of American citizens better,” Vance responded.
The remark, unchallenged by Tapper, quickly brought to mind the many times Trump has whined about his many grievances, from the criminal and civil charges against him to his baseless allegations of election fraud in 2020, among so many others.
Vance and Trump seem to be flailing every time they are criticized. Every day, an old clip of Vance resurfaces where he says something bizarre, followed by him doubling down or trying in vain to explain it away. Meanwhile, Trump can’t seem to stay on message, or answer basic, easy questions, like whether he’d accept the election results. Democrats have successfully put Trump and Vance on their heels, and Republicans have no response.