Police Officers Give Congress a Front-Row Seat to the Trauma of Our Politics

Pelosi waited several weeks to see if Senate Republicans might change their minds before she put the bill creating a select committee on the House floor. Last month, as law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6 watched from the visitors’ gallery, that bill barely managed to pass the House. Now, like the rest of the country, congressional Republicans must watch the select committee do its work.



It has been nearly seven months since lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence met to certify Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory; nearly seven months since President Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to challenge the election results; nearly seven months since thousands of Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol in a violent attack, resulting in five deaths and more than 140 law enforcement officers injured.



More than 100 House Republicans and several Senate Republicans voted to overturn the Electoral College results that day. Trump has continued to deny any culpability for the attack. Many of his fellow Republicans argue that the party needs to move on from January 6; that the committee is but another excuse by Democrats to attack the former president. GOP Representative Andrew Clyde, who helped barricade the House chamber door from rioters, incomprehensibly characterized the insurrection as a “normal tourist visit.” In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Representative Elise Stefanik said that Speaker Nancy Pelosi “bears responsibility” for the attack.



It has been a demoralizing seven months for the Capitol Police, as well. Two officers died by suicide in the wake of the attack, and several have left the force. The department is also close to losing funding in August. A security supplemental to provide funding passed in the House but had been stalled in the Senate until today, when Senators finally reached a deal.