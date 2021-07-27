Police Officers Give Congress a Front-Row Seat to the Trauma of Our Politics

In such a fractured media environment, it’s unclear whether this hearing and the testimony of the officers will make any difference. According to a poll by CBS News released last week, 55 percent of Trump voters say they would describe what happened at the Capitol as “defending freedom,” and 51 percent said they would describe it as “patriotism.” Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—all staunch Trump supporters—planned to hold a press conference on Tuesday “demanding answers on treatment of Jan. 6 prisoners.”

The officers provided answers of their own. “For most people, January 6 lasted for a few hours. For those of us who were in the thick of it, it has not ended,” Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said during his opening statement. An Iraq War veteran, Gonell said that on January 6, he was “more afraid to work at the Capitol than my whole deployment in Iraq.” He likened the day to a “medieval battle” and recalled thinking, “This is how I am going to die.”



Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges described his experience defending the Capitol, saying he was concerned he would “be pulled into the mob and lynched.” He described flags carried by the insurrectionists, including one saying “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president,” and multiple Thin Blue Line flags, ironically meant to convey support for law enforcement. Hodges, who concisely denounced the rioters who attacked him as “terrorists,” was crushed in a door while he sought to defend an entrance to the Capitol.

