Fox News Busted for Airing Blatant Election Lie Without Any Proof

Bartiromo first brought up the alleged voter registration in an X post on Sunday, citing a “friend of mine’s wife.” It turns out that this was all the sourcing that the Fox anchor needed to repeat the claim ad nauseum on TV.

Fox doesn’t seem to care much about the egregious lapse in journalistic practice, with a network spokesperson telling Zeteo media columnist Jason Baragona that Bartiromo was citing one of her sources but never said that she confirmed the story. And, as if to excuse repeating a claim without any proof, the spokesperson added that Republicans have repeatedly mentioned noncitizens voting in recent months.

That seems to be the only true statement from either Bartiromo or Fox: Republicans keep repeating that undocumented immigrants or noncitizens are illegally voting in the U.S. Several members of Congress and Republican candidates repeated the false claim at the Republican National Convention, where it made its way into the party platform. House Speaker Mike Johnson has even proposed a bill to tackle it based on bogus data.