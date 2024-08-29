Trump Spokeswoman Flounders When Asked About His Vile Harris Post
Donald Trump had shared a grossly sexist post about Kamala Harris.
Even Donald Trump’s staffers can’t defend his recent chauvinistic tirades against Vice President Kamala Harris.
In an interview with CNN’s John Berman on Thursday, Trump’s national Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn’t seem to offer a rational explanation for why the former president was reposting QAnon slogans and sharing a screenshot of an exchange on X that featured a photo of Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton alongside a comment that read, “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently.”
“You say that Donald Trump was a candidate of stability,” prompted Berman. “Why was Donald Trump over the last 36 hours on his social media re-posting slogans from QAnon and reposting misogynistic, sexist content about Vice President Harris?”
“Well, look, I don’t think your viewers at home are concerned about social media posts. I think they are concerned with the news of the day,” Leavitt started before launching an attack on President Joe Biden’s border policies.
“Karoline, Karoline—do you know why he posted that?” Berman asked. “Do you know why he reposted that content?”
“I haven’t been able to talk to President Trump yet this morning because he’s calling into media interviews unlike Kamala Harris who has been avoiding the press for more than 40 days,” Leavitt said. “And we’re excited that CNN finally has the opportunity to question Kamala Harris tonight about her disastrous record.”
“Again, Americans aren’t concerned with social media posts and silly memes, they are concerned with the problems that are plaguing them and their families right now,” she continued, pointing to three unconnected murders of women by migrants as being more “demeaning” to women than Trump’s rhetoric.
But Berman argued that Americans are capable of deliberating more than one issue at a time.
“When there’s content being reposted that uses QAnon slogans and when there are these sexist, misogynistic posts, it’s interesting to me that you can’t, you’re not—you don’t think they’re bad,” Berman said. “You have no problem with them.”
“I didn’t say that. I said that I don’t believe voters care,” Leavitt said.