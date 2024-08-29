Trump Spokeswoman Flounders When Asked About His Vile Harris Post

“You say that Donald Trump was a candidate of stability,” prompted Berman. “Why was Donald Trump over the last 36 hours on his social media re-posting slogans from QAnon and reposting misogynistic, sexist content about Vice President Harris?”

“Well, look, I don’t think your viewers at home are concerned about social media posts. I think they are concerned with the news of the day,” Leavitt started before launching an attack on President Joe Biden’s border policies.

“Karoline, Karoline—do you know why he posted that?” Berman asked. “Do you know why he reposted that content?”