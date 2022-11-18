Tom Petty Estate Blasts Losing Candidate Kari Lake for Using ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Anthem

“It has been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” she said during her speech. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents: achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush; transforming health care reform with President Barack Obama; and forging the future, from infrastructure to health care to climate action, with President Joe Biden.”

lol can you tell which president Pelosi didn't mention here? pic.twitter.com/P23HMbTXKz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2022

Pelosi received multiple standing ovations during her speech from her fellow Democrats. Only a handful of Republicans joined in, a sign of how divided the House is and how chaotic it will be once the GOP takes over.

This is not the first time Pelosi has made her opinion of Trump clear. At the end of his 2020 State of the Union address, she stole his thunder by tearing up her copy of his speech. That was also the night of her highly memed, witheringly dismissive applause for the then president.