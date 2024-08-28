Trump Goes on Crazed, Violent Rant Calling for Death of His Enemies
Donald Trump went on a fascist posting spree on Truth Social after receiving news of his latest indictment.
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump had some kind of meltdown on his Truth Social profile, all before 10 a.m.
His many posts and “ReTruths” were conspiracy laden, crude, and calling for the death or imprisonment of his enemies. One showed Harris, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and other Democrats wearing orange jumpsuits captioned with: “HOW TO ACTUALLY ‘FIX THE SYSTEM.’” Multiple posts had QAnon themes, particularly the slogan “WWG1WGA.” Other posts called for a military tribunal for former President Barack Obama, and attacked the FBI, the Justice Department, and the House January 6 committee.
When his posts weren’t full on fascist, they were simply vulgar instead. One such post showed an old photograph of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton together, with a comment below reading “Funny how blowjobs impacted their careers differently…”
If Trump’s posting binge is a reflection of his state of mind, it’s not a good one. The Republican presidential nominee and convicted felon has experienced many setbacks as of late. On Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against Trump for his role in trying to overthrow the 2020 federal election.
Meanwhile, polling shows him neck-and-neck with Harris in the pivotal state of North Carolina, which voted for Trump in the last two elections. A series of revelations from a new book by his former national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, have been particularly damaging. And he’s been whining about the debate coming up against Harris on September 10.
All of this bad news coupled with a conspiracy-laden, sycophantic social media feed cannot be healthy for Trump, particularly with his ongoing cognitive decline. Last week, he accidently praised Harris and Biden, saying they made the country “very safe.” Older voters, typically a reliable voting block for Republicans, reportedly think that he is in poor health, especially regarding his mental condition. And experts see patterns in his speech and behavior that have been worsening for years.
Trump’s campaign staff and his loved ones should be getting the former president to spend less time on social media, especially at his age. But they’re invested in seeing him be himself in the hopes that he will return to the White House. Plus, he’s not likely to heed a good piece of advice if it comes with the slightest threat to his ego.