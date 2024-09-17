Idiot Trump Doesn’t Even Understand How His Latest Scam Works

The decentralized finance, or DeFi, project has been likened to a get-rich-quick scheme for the former president should he retake the White House in November. But when asked directly about it on Monday, Trump seemed to lack for details—not just on World Liberty Financial but also on what cryptocurrency is in general.

“Why is it so important for America to lead in cryptocurrency adoption and innovation?” asked an audience member on the far-right streaming network Real America’s Voice.

“It’s A.I., it’s so many other things. You know, A.I., speaking of an interest in future, it needs tremendous electricity capability beyond anything I’ve ever heard,” Trump started. “If you take all the electricity coming out of the U.S., in order to have it to be dominant in A.I. you need twice that amount. Just for this one thing. Who would make that? You need twice the electricity we already have.