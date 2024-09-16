Elon Musk Makes Vile “Joke” About Harris After Trump Shooting
Musk claimed his conspiracy theory was really just humor taken out of context.
Billionaire X owner Elon Musk went a little too far with an assassination conspiracy over the weekend, but his attempt to walk it back made him seem even more callous.
Following a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump Sunday, Musk issued an alarming tweet questioning why the MAGA conservative had been targeted several times while there had been no such attempt to attack Vice President Kamala Harris.
“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote.
Musk deleted the tweet after it received widespread backlash, with X users torching him for “inciting violence.”
By Monday, Musk had issued a couple of new tweets to explain away the atrocious comment. Apparently, he considered the violent invitation just a bad retelling of a “hilarious” joke.
“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.”
But the nonapology wasn’t enough for Musk, who has been promised a seat in a potential second Trump administration. An hour after trying to brush off his own poor remarks, Musk shared a video that claimed to depict Democrats “calling for” political violence, including snippets of Nancy Pelosi referring to the 2020 fake electors as “enemies of the state” for undermining the last presidential election, as well as a clip of actor Robert de Niro sharing that he’d like to punch Trump “in the face.”