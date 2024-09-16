Elon Musk Makes Vile “Joke” About Harris After Trump Shooting

In August, Blood Tribe picked up on the rumors and started posting about them on Telegram and Gab. Members of the racist organization marched in Springfield in Ohio in early August and spoke at some of the town’s meetings.

I want to apologize. I've been saying that the GOP cooked up these fake Haitian stories a week ago as an election ploy.



But this young man was discussing issue as early as August 27. He attended a town hall meeting to speak out.



He's a leader in the Neo-Nazi group Blood Pride. pic.twitter.com/PcReF05muc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 10, 2024

From there, the false story was picked up by the right-wing End Wokeness account on X, which last week posted a screenshot from a Facebook post and a picture of a man holding some kind of bird walking down a street. The picture wasn’t from Springfield, though: It was taken in Columbus, Ohio, on July 28, and the photographer has apologized and admitted he doesn’t know the ethnicity of the man.

Still, a post on Reddit made the rumor go viral, with right-wing influencers soon creating A.I.-generated pictures of Trump protecting pets, specifically cats. Politicians from Ted Cruz to vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance picked up on it before Trump mentioned it in Tuesday night’s debate. Now the increased attention is causing problems in the town, leading to threats against town buildings and elementary schools, as well as a condemnation from the mayor. A family’s deceased son has been used as a political tool, much to their outrage. Republican leaders need to face the fact that this false story is not ammunition for their immigration policies but is rooted in racism and needs to stop.

