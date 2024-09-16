Skip Navigation
Elon Musk Makes Vile “Joke” About Harris After Trump Shooting

Musk claimed his conspiracy theory was really just humor taken out of context.

Elon Musk stands with his arms crossed
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk went a little too far with an assassination conspiracy over the weekend, but his attempt to walk it back made him seem even more callous.

Following a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump Sunday, Musk issued an alarming tweet questioning why the MAGA conservative had been targeted several times while there had been no such attempt to attack Vice President Kamala Harris.

“And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala,” Musk wrote.

Musk deleted the tweet after it received widespread backlash, with X users torching him for “inciting violence.”

By Monday, Musk had issued a couple of new tweets to explain away the atrocious comment. Apparently, he considered the violent invitation just a bad retelling of a “hilarious” joke.

“Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.”

But the nonapology wasn’t enough for Musk, who has been promised a seat in a potential second Trump administration. An hour after trying to brush off his own poor remarks, Musk shared a video that claimed to depict Democrats “calling for” political violence, including snippets of Nancy Pelosi referring to the 2020 fake electors as “enemies of the state” for undermining the last presidential election, as well as a clip of actor Robert de Niro sharing that he’d like to punch Trump “in the face.”

Trump Escalates Migrant Conspiracy With Terrifying Threat

Donald Trump has now aimed his crosshairs at legal immigrants as well as undocumented ones.

Donald Trump points while speaking into a microphone during a press conference
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump vowed to start his mass deportations in Springfield, Ohio, after a week of parroting racist right-wing rumors about the city’s population of Haitian immigrants, who are in the country legally.

While speaking about the possibility of making campaign stops in Springfield, where he claims Haitian immigrants are eating their neighbors’ pets, and Aurora, Colorado, where he baselessly claimed a Venezuelan gang had taken over an apartment building, Trump made a disturbing threat.

“I can say this, we will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio. Large deportations. We’re going to get these people out; we’re bringing them back to Venezuela,” Trump said. Setting aside that the former president can’t seem to keep even his racism straight, Trump’s dangerous promise wasn’t quite finished.

“We’re going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country—and we’re going to start with Springfield and Aurora.” Trump said.

Ratcheting up his fascist, anti-immigrant rhetoric, Trump painted an enormous target on two vulnerable immigrant communities based on fact-free tales shamelessly elevated by right-wing media and lawmakers. Already, Trump’s fearmongering has directly resulted in bomb threats against Springfield City Hall and local schools.

When one reporter asked Trump why he was still spreading misinformation in spite of statements from Springfield officials who discredited his claims, the former president couldn’t handle it.

“No, no, no. The real threat is what’s happening at our border,” Trump replied, downplaying the severe ramifications of his smear campaign.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Decides Now’s the Time for a Sick Joke

As an Ohio town is facing threats thanks to Republicans’ conspiracy fearmongering, Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted made a twisted joke.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu/Getty Images

While the town of Springfield, Ohio, experiences bomb threats as the result of a false racist rumor claiming that Haitian immigrants are capturing and eating people’s pets, ducks, and geese, Ohio’s lieutenant governor is making jokes.

Jon Husted thought it was fit to post a photo of two geese on X Friday with the caption: “Most Americans agree that these migrants should be deported.”

Twitter screenshot Jon Husted @JonHusted: Most Americans agree that these migrants should be deported (photo of two geese)

The post came after three schools in the town were shut down earlier in the day due to threats they received, and one day after several government facilities in the town had to be evacuated over bomb threats. The threats have drawn the ire of town leaders, such as Mayor Rob Rue, who said Thursday, “Unfortunately, right now we have to focus on making sure this rhetoric is dispelled, that these rumors are just—they’re just not true.

“You know, Springfield is a beautiful place, and your pets are safe in Springfield,” Rue added, laughing slightly at the absurdity of having to say such a thing.

The fake rumor has its origin in unproven social media posts and was egged on by the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, whose members marched through the town and spoke at Town Council meetings. Right-wing politicians, including Trump and running mate J.D. Vance, have repeated it, giving it a wider audience and fueling the threats.

Trump’s mention of the rumor during the debate, while sounding comical on its face, is likely the biggest driving force behind the its staying in the right-wing discourse and riling up the people behind the threats. Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine isn’t helping either, refusing to denounce the remarks from Vance and other leading Republicans on Tuesday. Husted and the state’s leaders should be trying to shut the rumor down and make sure people in Springfield, particularly the Haitian population, feel safe, instead of fueling a hateful mob. Better yet, so should Trump and Vance.

Trump’s Weird, Low-Energy Speech Ends With an Even Stranger Twist

Donald Trump made a cryptic post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump looks down as he walks away from a podium
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s been a very bad, no-good week for Donald Trump, and between his poor performance during Tuesday night’s debate and his racist conspiracy theory about Haitian migrants coming back to bite him, the Republican presidential nominee appears to have lost some of his composure.

During a rambling and largely nonsensical presser in Los Angeles on Friday, Trump constantly tripped over himself, outright rejecting important questions from reporters while making absurd claims, such as the fact that the country was “perfect” in January 2021.

In one portion of his speech, Trump badly botched the name of his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, by referring to her as “Comrade Howard” while shaking his head. He also referred to Harris as a “radical left Marxist Communist fascist,” an ideological combination that is technically impossible, and attacked her for her “woman-made destruction.”

But not everything Trump said was outlandish or wrong. In another section of his speech, Trump dropped an undeniable detail: Not all states have a Pacific Ocean.

Shortly after the speech ended, Trump had one final thought to share, which he posted in brief on Truth Social: “#.” At the time of publication, the post had more than 2,700 likes.

Screenshot of a Truth Social post
Screenshot
Watch: Trump Calls Laura Loomer “Free Spirit” After Gross Conspiracy

Donald Trump is pretending he has no idea what Laura Loomer said, as MAGA infighting reaches a new level.

Donald Trump smiles
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As MAGA allies raise concern over Laura Loomer’s outlandish and conspiratorial remarks, Donald Trump simply shrugged them off in a press conference Friday afternoon. 

“Laura’s a supporter. I don’t control Laura, Laura has to say what she wants, she’s a free spirit,” Trump told reporters, when asked about her recent comments. “I can’t tell Laura what to do, she’s a supporter.” He then added that he didn’t know why a reporter would be asking about Loomer at all.  

It seems as though Trump has decided to play dumb about the discourse happening in his party about Loomer’s racist comments about Kamala Harris and her continued insistence that 9/11 was an inside job

“She is a strong person, she’s got strong opinions, and I don’t know what she said,” Trump said, as reporters proceeded to push the former president about his “supporter.”

“She made racist remarks about your opponent. She also espoused conspiracy theories about 9/11. Do you disavow those remarks?” asked one reporter. 

“Well, I have to see what the remarks are. You’re telling me for the first time,” said an increasingly frustrated Trump. “I’ll go take a look and put out a statement later on,” he replied, dodging the question. His claims that he was unaware are hard to believe, in part because Representative Marjorie Green said on Thursday that she had contacted Trump directly about Loomer’s behavior. 

“What value do you feel that Laura Loomer brings to you?” asked another reporter. 

“She brings a spirit to us,” replied Trump. “We have very spirited people.”

Trump Admits He Doesn’t Really Care About Effects of Racist Conspiracy

Donald Trump quickly brushed off the fact that his conspiracy has prompted bomb threats in Springfield, Ohio.

Donald Trump speaks during a press conference
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s racist conspiracy theory about Haitian immigrants has taken root in Springfield, Ohio—but the MAGA leader doesn’t seem to care about the real-world implications of his violent rhetoric.

Fielding questions from reporters in Los Angeles on Friday, the Republican presidential nominee aggressively veered away from answering a question about a swath of school closures in Springfield that followed the proliferation of the far-right conspiracy accusing Haitian immigrants of eating their neighbors’ pets in the Midwestern city.

“No, no, no. The real threat is what’s happening at our border,” Trump said. “Because you have thousands of people being killed by illegal migrants coming in. And also dying. You have women dying as they come up, they’re coming up in large groups. We call it a caravan, I think I came up with that name but it’s really what it is—10,000, 15,000, 20,000 people—and you have large numbers of women being killed in those caravans coming up to this country.”

“And then when they get here, they can go into the country and they end up being sex slaves and everything else,” Trump continued. “Those are your real problems. Not the problem that you’re talking about.”

The city at the center of the conspiracy shut down three of its schools on Friday, reported ABC News. Perrin Woods and Snowhill Elementary were evacuated after receiving unspecified information from the Springfield Police Division, while Roosevelt Middle School was closed from the beginning of the school day due to similar threats, reported the Springfield News-Sun.

Springfield saw even more closures on Thursday, when several other schools and a significant portion of Springfield’s government facilities—including City Hall, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Ohio License Bureau, the Springfield Academy of Excellence, and Fulton Elementary School—were shut down due to bomb threats.

Multiple city officials and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine have stated that the conspiracy is false. But that hasn’t stopped the Republican presidential ticket from endangering an entire town’s worth of people.

Trump Lashes Out at Fox Reporter Who Dares Ask About Terrible Debate

Donald Trump can’t handle the truth of how his debate against Kamala Harris went.

Donald Trump yells and points during a press conference
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Donald Trump still thinks highly of his Tuesday debate performance, and lashed out at a Fox News reporter Friday who suggested it didn’t go too well.

After a long, rambling speech by Trump, the reporter mentioned the former president’s recent admission that he doesn’t want another presidential debate, and noted that some of his Republican allies said that he “missed the mark” during the debate. Trump cut her off, and dismissed the characterization. 

“No, no, no, excuse me. Most of my Republican allies have said I was great. You’re just like a lot of other people at Fox. Why don’t you say, 94 percent of the Republicans said I did phenomenally in the debate,” Trump said. 

“Some said that I could have been tougher. I don’t know how I could have been tougher when I said he’s the worst president and she is the worst vice president in the history of our country,” Trump continued.

Trump is notoriously thin-skinned, and has a love-hate relationship with Fox. The morning after Tuesday’s debate, he vented on Fox & Friends and demanded Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham moderate a future debate. In the past, he’s complained that the network hasn’t been doing enough to help him, even though they’ve long been a conservative entity, and have spread even his most far-fetched election conspiracies. 

Is this another example of Trump’s ongoing cognitive decline? During Tuesday’s debate, the former president was easily baited and outwitted by Kamala Harris. He couldn’t stick to the game plan made by his advisers of tying today’s problems to the vice president, and he even  tried to combine right-wing talking points on transgender people, migrants, and criminals. On Afghanistan policy, he gave a word-salad answer

There are also his various mental lapses during the presidential campaign. He’s seemingly forgotten who he’s running against, made weird rants about subjects like bacon and wind power, and accidentally praised Harris and President Biden’s record at one point. Perhaps Fox needs to wait a few more days and treat the former president with kid gloves. They seem to be doing so already, editing out his criticism Friday when replaying his comments. Soon enough, he might even forget this exchange even happened.

Trump Unveils Despicable New Charlottesville Defense

Donald Trump is now insisting that people at the Unite the Right rally did “nothing” wrong.

Donald Trump smiles at reporters before a press conference
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump inexplicably claimed Friday that in “Charlottesville—nothing was done wrong,” referring to his claim that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Unite the Right rally in 2021.

During a winding, weaving, and overall incoherent speech delivered at the Trump National Golf Course in Los Angeles, Trump was yet again complaining about the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris when he made a massive slip-up.

The former president specifically, and at length, criticized debate moderator David Muir, who he called a “foolish fool.” Muir’s fact-checking of Trump’s lies had sent conservatives howling, and Trump too.

“I think he corrected me 11 times,” Trump whined. “Of the 11 times, I don’t think he had the right to correct me at all—didn’t correct her once.”

“Like on Project 2025, I have no idea about—it had nothing to do with me. He didn’t correct her, he knew that,” Trump muttered.

“Charlottesville—nothing was done wrong,” Trump said. “All you had to do was read my statement one more sentence, and you would have seen that.”

It seems here that Trump’s scattered speaking has incidentally invented a new defense for his “very fine people” quote, which Harris trotted out against him during the debate on Tuesday. Now, if his words are anything to go by (they’re not), we can all rest assured knowing that nothing bad happened at all.

It has been disputed whether “very fine people” was specifically referring to neo-Nazis or other rallygoers attending the event organized by neo-Nazis … who were … just … on the same side … as the neo-Nazis. Well, I feel much better, thank goodness we cleared that up.

In his attempt to clean up a quote he claims was misconstrued, Trump invented a new quote that is just as easily misconstrued. Is it possible that, for clarity’s sake, he could just stop speaking?

RNC Unveils Despicable Plan to Disenfranchise Voters in Key State

Republicans have filed a lawsuit to disenfranchise young voters in a crucial swing state.

Lara Trump speaking at a lectern at the 2024 RNC
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Republicans have found a new way to try to secure a swing state for Donald Trump: voter disenfranchisement.

On Thursday, the Republican National Committee and North Carolina’s Republican Party sued the states Board of Elections, or NCSBE, to limit acceptable forms of voter identification at the polls this November. The lawsuit argues that students at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill should not be allowed to use a digital form of ID in order to vote.

“The law does not allow the NCSBE to expand the circumstances of what is an acceptable student identification card, beyond a tangible, physical item, to something only found on a computer system,” the GOP argued in the lawsuit. They argued, without evidence, that allowing students and university staff to use their “Mobile UNC One Card” at in-person poll sites “could allow hundreds or thousands of ineligible voters” to cast their ballots. Additionally, they added—again without evidence—that the digital identification shouldn’t be accepted because  it “may be difficult for precinct official[s] to be able to see [the] screen.”

Republicans also filed a separate request for a judge to issue a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction preventing the use of the mobile ID.

While this may seem like a small story, young Americans are using digital wallets at greater rates. As a joke from earlier this year said, an easy way you can spot a millennial is if they’re carrying a physical wallet with them. And changing voter ID laws at the last minute is sure to have repercussions.

In July, Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper passed a law to allow voters to use mobile driver’s licenses starting in July 2025, which could now also face legal challenges down the line.

In 2020, Donald Trump won North Carolina by just under 75,000 votes. According to recent numbers, there are more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students who attend UNC-Chapel Hill and over 12,000 members of faculty and staff.

In North Carolina, in-person early voting begins October 17.

The Dark, Neo-Nazi Origins of Trump’s Migrant Pet-Eating Conspiracy

A new reports exposes how exactly this conspiracy about a small town in Ohio began.

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance stand side by side, right hands on their hearts. They are dressed identically.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A neo-Nazi group is taking credit for creating and spreading the racist conspiracy that Haitian immigrants are killing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

The leader of the group Blood Tribe, Christopher Pohlhaus, celebrated on his Telegram channel on Wednesday, after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris the day before where Trump brought up the false rumor.

The neo-Nazi group “pushed Springfield into the public consciousness,” Pohlhaus, known as “Hammer” to his followers, wrote on Telegram, according to NBC News.

“The president is talking about it now,” one of Blood Tribe’s members wrote on Gab, a social network popular with the far right. “This is what real power looks like.”

While the exact origin of the rumor is unclear, it was at least amplified and spread by the neo-Nazi group. In late June, local Facebook groups in Ohio were posting about Haitian children chasing geese and ducks. In the next few weeks, darker rumors spread about the ducks and geese going missing and possibly being eaten by Haitian immigrants.

In August, Blood Tribe picked up on the rumors and started posting about them on Telegram and Gab. Members of the racist organization marched in Springfield in Ohio in early August and spoke at some of the town’s meetings.

From there, the false story was picked up by the right-wing End Wokeness account on X, which last week posted a screenshot from a Facebook post and a picture of a man holding some kind of bird walking down a street. The picture wasn’t from Springfield, though: It was taken in Columbus, Ohio, on July 28, and the photographer has apologized and admitted he doesn’t know the ethnicity of the man.

Still, a post on Reddit made the rumor go viral, with right-wing influencers soon creating A.I.-generated pictures of Trump protecting pets, specifically cats. Politicians from Ted Cruz to vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance picked up on it before Trump mentioned it in Tuesday night’s debate. Now the increased attention is causing problems in the town, leading to threats against town buildings and elementary schools, as well as a condemnation from the mayor. A family’s deceased son has been used as a political tool, much to their outrage. Republican leaders need to face the fact that this false story is not ammunition for their immigration policies but is rooted in racism and needs to stop.

