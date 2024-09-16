J.D. Vance Just Sold Out His Family to Defend Trump and Laura Loomer

“You asked about Laura Loomer. Look, Laura Loomer is not affiliated with the Trump campaign. She said something about curry in the White House that I first read about this morning because I knew you would ask me about it,” Vance said. “Look, Kristen, I make a mean chicken curry. I don’t think it’s insulting for anyone to talk about their dietary preferences or what they want to do in the White House.”

“Do I agree with what Laura Loomer said about Kamala Harris? No, I don’t,” Vance continued. “I also don’t think that this is actually an issue of national import. Is Laura Loomer running for president? No. Kamala Harris is running for president, and whether you’re eating curry at your dinner table or fried chicken, things have gotten more expensive thanks to her policies.”

JD Vance downplays Trump traveling with Laura Loomer and Loomer's racist comments about Indian-Americans like Vance's wife: "Is Laura Loomer running for president? No. Kamala Harris is running for president...I don't look at the internet for every single thing to get offended by" pic.twitter.com/sdGuF1yibl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2024

It’s worth noting that not only is Vance’s response pathetic, but he also manages to incorporate racist stereotypes about the food eaten by both of Harris’s cultures: Indian people and Black people.

