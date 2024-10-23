Not Even Fox News Can Defend Trump’s Latest Hitler Comments
Network hosts desperately scrambled to explain away Donald Trump’s desire for Nazi-esque generals.
Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade may have pulled a muscle while bending over backward to justify Donald Trump’s request for loyal, Nazi-like generals.
As his presidency came to a close, Trump said that he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders,” two people present during the private conversation in the White House told The Atlantic.
Trump also asked his former chief of staff John Kelly, “Why can’t you be like the German generals?” Kelly had to explain to Trump that Hitler’s generals unsuccessfully tried to kill the Nazi leader three times, but Trump, unconvinced, falsely insisted, “They were totally loyal to him.”
On Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Kilmeade tried desperately to make it OK. He argued Trump was simply trying to express a desire to be obeyed.
“Play this out: If your general, who’s your chief of staff and your secretary of defense, is not doing what you say on an everyday basis, I could see him going, ‘I’d love generals that listened, that would be great,’” Kilmeade said, according to The Daily Beast.
Kilmeade claimed that Kelly and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, both retired generals, “didn’t like the president” and worked to ensure that many of Trump’s requests “never got done.” Kilmeade also tried to argue that Trump was predisposed toward fascism because of his experience getting his way in the business world.
“He’s also from a world where his company is huge, but it’s a family company. When he asked Eric [Trump] or somebody to do something, they’d do it,” Kilmeade said.
“It’s not even publicly traded, he doesn’t have board members, and all of a sudden now he’s like, ‘Do this. What do you mean, you can’t do it?’
“He obviously had frustration,” Kilmeade continued. “And I can absolutely see him go, ‘It’d be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do,’ maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis or whatever.”
Kilmeade argued that Trump was not aware that German generals unquestioningly carrying out orders to commit mass slaughter for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler were, in fact, Nazis. Instead, Kilmeade suggested it was all hyperbolic, that Trump “was frustrated with the slowdown—”
“It wasn’t just a slowdown, it was insubordination,” interjected host Lawrence B. Jones, taking his turn to defend Trump’s authoritarian statements.