J.D. Vance’s V.P. Debate Answer on Jan. 6 Is Cause for Serious Alarm

“The governors of every state in the nation, Republicans and Democrats, certified the 2020 election results and sent a legal slate of electors to Congress for January 6,” said CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell. “Senator Vance, you have said you would not have certified the last presidential election and would have asked the states to submit alternative electors. That has been called unconstitutional and illegal. Would you again seek to challenge this year’s election results, even if every governor certifies the results?”

Vance immediately attempted to deflect the question, focusing instead on inflation, housing, and groceries, before quickly addressing the actual content of O’Donnell’s question.

“Look, what President Trump has said is that there were problems in 2020, and my own belief is that we should fight about those issues, debate those issues peacefully, in the public square, and that’s all I’ve said, and that’s all that Donald Trump has said,” Vance said, without making mention of any of the multiple instances in which Trump has publicly defended his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol.