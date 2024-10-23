Trump’s Weird New Attack on Obama Sounds Awfully Familiar

Trump, who has canceled several appearances in the last two weeks, claimed that Obama was campaigning for Harris because “she’s incapable of campaigning.” He criticized Harris for bringing out Obama because he supported Hilary Clinton during her failed presidential campaign in 2016. Obama also helped with Joe Biden’s successful presidential campaign in 2020, which went unsurprisingly unmentioned.

“The reason they’re bringing him out—cause he doesn’t even want to do it, I think he’s exhausted. I watched him talk, and I think the guy’s exhausted,” said Trump.

Last week, a Trump adviser told producers of The Shade Room that Trump wouldn’t be following through on talks to appear on the podcast because he was “exhausted.” Harris seized on the word last week, noting, “Well, if you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world.”