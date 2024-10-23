Trump’s Weird New Attack on Obama Sounds Awfully Familiar
Donald Trump has resorted to a playground-level strategy to go after Barack Obama.
Because irony is dead, a 78-year-old Donald Trump tried attacking 63-year-old Barack Obama by calling him divisive, exhausted, and old.
During a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, Tuesday, Trump turned his attention to Obama, who has been campaigning on behalf of Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Obama urged rallygoers in Nevada to take Trump’s fascist threats at his word.
The Republican presidential candidate seemed less than pleased, calling Obama a “jerk.”
“Over the last couple of days, I watched him campaign. What a, uh, divider he is, right? What a divider he is,” Trump said Tuesday.
“He’d divide this country, he couldn’t care less,” Trump said.
Trump, who has canceled several appearances in the last two weeks, claimed that Obama was campaigning for Harris because “she’s incapable of campaigning.” He criticized Harris for bringing out Obama because he supported Hilary Clinton during her failed presidential campaign in 2016. Obama also helped with Joe Biden’s successful presidential campaign in 2020, which went unsurprisingly unmentioned.
“The reason they’re bringing him out—cause he doesn’t even want to do it, I think he’s exhausted. I watched him talk, and I think the guy’s exhausted,” said Trump.
Last week, a Trump adviser told producers of The Shade Room that Trump wouldn’t be following through on talks to appear on the podcast because he was “exhausted.” Harris seized on the word last week, noting, “Well, if you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world.”
On Tuesday, Trump’s third beat of attacks against Obama was perhaps the most preposterous. “And I never say a guy’s looking old … but he’s looking a little bit older, isn’t he? You know, there’s nothing wrong with that, but he’s exhausted,” said Trump
Trump’s tendency to fashion criticisms against him as attacks on his enemies is hardly new, but this recent round of “I Know You Are But What Am I?” feels particularly dull.
Trump previously claimed Obama looked “exhausted” during a rally in Detroit on Friday.