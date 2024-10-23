Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Brings Back Notorious 2020 Lawyer in Sign of Trouble to Come

Donald Trump is already plotting how to steal the next election.

Donald Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Less than two weeks from the election, Donald Trump is speaking to one of the lawyers who helped him contest the 2020 election results.

The New York Times reports that Trump has been in touch with Kurt Olsen, who spoke to Trump several times over the phone on January 6, 2021, while a violent mob attacked the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the election results for Trump. Olsen later faced court sanctions in 2022 for making baseless claims about voting machines in Arizona.

Olsen has reportedly told Trump this time around that the former president should take legal action to make sure voting machine data from Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia is preserved, according to the Times. Trump reportedly encouraged this line of action.

Trump and Olsen first met in late 2020, as the then-president was talking to anyone offering to help him stay in power. Olsen later joined the Texas attorney general’s doomed appeal to the Supreme Court to stop Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. When that failed, he drafted a civil complaint based on the lawsuit and tried to bring it in person to the acting U.S. attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen. Justice Department officials found the complaint flawed and said it didn’t seem viable. In 2022, Olsen represented Kari Lake in her failed attempt to overturn her loss in the Arizona race for governor.

In July, Olsen was hit with an ethics complaint from the States United Democracy Center and Lawyers Defending American Democracy, who asked the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission and the District of Columbia’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel to investigate Olsen’s election denial activities.

“Kurt Olsen has abused his law license to spread lies about our elections in the courtroom time and time again, and his pattern of unethical conduct shows he’s not going to stop,” said Gillian Feiner, senior counsel at the States United Democracy Center, at the time.

The fact that Trump is seeking out someone the Times describes as a “fringe figure” suggests that he is worried enough about the coming election to attempt the same dangerous schemes as he did in 2020. None of Olsen’s schemes worked then, but Trump still has the ability to whip up confusion and incite an angry mob. Plus, he now has his supporters in important election posts across the country. The former president still hasn’t faced any consequences for his actions four years ago. What is he willing to try this time?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

New Report Blows Trump’s Favorite Voting Conspiracy to Smithereens

Donald Trump’s conspiracy about noncitizens voting just doesn’t hold up.

Someone holds up a Georgia “I Voted” sticker
Megan Varner/Washington Post

Donald Trump’s latest election interference fearmongering has turned out to be another nothingburger.

A statewide audit of Georgia’s 8.2 million registered voters uncovered 20 noncitizens, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger shared on Wednesday.

Nine out of the 20 noncitizen registrations had participated in elections years ago, before ID was required as a part of the voter verification process. The other 11 individuals were registered but never actually voted, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Election officials canceled the registrations and subsequently reported the individuals to law enforcement.

“We are committed to ensuring that only U.S. citizens can vote in our elections through rigorous citizenship verification at the front end, and in maintaining the cleanest voter rolls in the nation through continuous list maintenance,” Raffensperger said in a statement obtained by the Journal-Constitution.

As part of his election conspiracy, Trump has campaigned on the notion that noncitizen voters are upending the presidential election results and, by extension, American democracy in favor of the Democratic Party. But his focus on the issue belies the fact that it is, of course, already illegal and impossible for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections, including in Georgia, where the individuals who fell through the cracks in the system account for just 0.00024390243902439 percent of the state’s voting population.

An additional 156 people could not have their citizenship status determined. They will be further investigated by the secretary of state’s office, Raffensperger announced.

A prior audit conducted two years ago in Georgia found no evidence of noncitizen voting. The latest audit was more comprehensive, relying on voters’ affidavits from when they were called to jury duty.

“Although Georgia is well into the early voting period, we hope that his findings and transparency will help bolster voter confidence,” Kelly Loeffler, a former Republican U.S. senator, told the Journal-Constitution.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Not Even Fox News Can Defend Trump’s Latest Hitler Comments

Network hosts desperately scrambled to explain away Donald Trump’s desire for Nazi-esque generals.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade sits at a desk
John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade may have pulled a muscle while bending over backward to justify Donald Trump’s request for loyal, Nazi-like generals.

As his presidency came to a close, Trump said that he needed “the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders,” two people present during the private conversation in the White House told The Atlantic.

Trump also asked his former chief of staff John Kelly, “Why can’t you be like the German generals?” Kelly had to explain to Trump that Hitler’s generals unsuccessfully tried to kill the Nazi leader three times, but Trump, unconvinced, falsely insisted, “They were totally loyal to him.”

On Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, Kilmeade tried desperately to make it OK. He argued Trump was simply trying to express a desire to be obeyed.

“Play this out: If your general, who’s your chief of staff and your secretary of defense, is not doing what you say on an everyday basis, I could see him going, ‘I’d love generals that listened, that would be great,’” Kilmeade said, according to The Daily Beast.

Kilmeade claimed that Kelly and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, both retired generals, “didn’t like the president” and worked to ensure that many of Trump’s requests “never got done.” Kilmeade also tried to argue that Trump was predisposed toward fascism because of his experience getting his way in the business world.

“He’s also from a world where his company is huge, but it’s a family company. When he asked Eric [Trump] or somebody to do something, they’d do it,” Kilmeade said.

“It’s not even publicly traded, he doesn’t have board members, and all of a sudden now he’s like, ‘Do this. What do you mean, you can’t do it?’

“He obviously had frustration,” Kilmeade continued. “And I can absolutely see him go, ‘It’d be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do,’ maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis or whatever.”

Kilmeade argued that Trump was not aware that German generals unquestioningly carrying out orders to commit mass slaughter for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler were, in fact, Nazis. Instead, Kilmeade suggested it was all hyperbolic, that Trump “was frustrated with the slowdown—”

“It wasn’t just a slowdown, it was insubordination,” interjected host Lawrence B. Jones, taking his turn to defend Trump’s authoritarian statements.

John Bolton Says Trump Is Too Dumb to Be a Fascist
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Campaign Manager’s Brutal Past Criticism of Trump Exposed

Once upon a time, Chris LaCivita had some harsh words for Donald Trump and his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s campaign manager Chris LaCivita can’t come up with a good explanation for all his posts after the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, blaming Trump for the violence of that day.

In the immediate aftermath of the riots, several Republicans criticized Trump for fueling the protesters violently attempting to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election. Chris LaCivita was among them, sharing comments on X (Twitter at the time) calling January 6 an insurrection fueled by Trump’s lies about the election, CNN reports

LaCivita shared several reposts condemning Trump for January 6, including former President George W. Bush’s statement expressing “disbelief and dismay” and calling the unrest at the Capitol “a sickening and heartbreaking sight.” LaCivita later deleted this post, along with several others, but CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski was able to find them on the Internet Archive Wayback Machine.

CNN also saw a video of a screen recording showing that LaCivita liked a post from former Republican Representative Barbara Comstock, who called for Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the Constitution and remove him from office.

“Twitter locked @realDonaldTrump for 12 hours. Now the Cabinet needs to lock him down for the next 14 days. #25thAmendmentNow,” Comstock’s post on the evening of January 6 read.

LaCivita also shared a post from a Republican Senate aide, John McCormack, who at the time was a reporter for the conservative magazine National Review.

“Text message from a GOP Senate aide: ‘This is a disgusting tragedy. Someone literally lost their life because of a lie that Trump told, Cruz/Hawley capitalized on, and fringe media echoed. This is in no way shape or form sustainable,’” McCormack’s post read, referring to Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who were supporting Trump’s claim that he hadn’t lost the election.

LaCivita also reposted, and later deleted, a comment from a Republican political staffer calling the people who stormed the Capitol “thugs,” quoting a tweet from CNN about the breach of the Capitol.

Trump’s campaign manager didn’t deny making the posts and reposts in a statement to CNN but said, “Retweets and likes are not endorsements.

“I’m focused on winning the election two weeks from now, and not distractions from CNN,” his statement read.

All of his posts show that LaCivita, like many other Republicans, saw the Capitol riots as very damaging for the country and the GOP. But today, these criticisms have been memory-holed, as the Republican Party and Trump’s fervent supporters have sought to downplay, whitewash, and even defend the events of January 6.

Along with 2020 election denial, ignoring the riots has even become a litmus test of supporting Trump in his campaign for president. With the 2024 election only days away, how will LaCivita and the rest of Trump’s campaign react if there’s another violent attempt to overturn the election?

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

John Bolton Says Trump Is Too Dumb to Be a Fascist

Another one of Donald Trump’s ex-advisers is adding to the searing criticism of the former president.

John Bolton gestures while speaking
Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton doesn’t agree that Donald Trump is a “fascist”—but only because he’s not as “capable” as some of history’s greatest villains.

During an interview with CNN’s The Source on Tuesday, Bolton pushed back on recent comments made by Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly, who said that Trump fit the definition of a fascist.

“Certainly the former president is in the far-right area, he’s certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators—he has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure,” Kelly, a retired military general, said. “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”

Bolton, in turn, described Trump’s behavior as “troubling” but not thoughtful enough to constitute a legitimate philosophy.

“I think it’s a mistake to get into a controversy over whether Trump meets the definition of fascist or not,” Bolton told CNN.

“I think his behavior alone is troubling enough,” he continued. “To be a fascist, you have to have a philosophy. Trump’s not capable of that.”

Bolton, who also served in Ronald Reagan’s administration, then went on to drag Trump’s mental fortitude, claiming that the MAGA leader could never flesh out his movement like Hitler due to his alleged inability to finish a book.

“You know, Adolf Hitler wrote a profoundly troubling book called Mein Kampf, ‘My Struggle.’ Donald Trump couldn’t even read his way all the way through that book, let alone write something like it,” Bolton argued.

“I’m not trying to understate the dangers of a Trump presidency. I think it’s important to focus on the dangers themselves.”

The Republican presidential nominee and his former foreign policy hawk have publicly butted heads several times since Bolton was ousted from Trump’s administration in 2019. Over the last year, the ex-ally has relentlessly grilled Trump for wanting to pull out of NATO. In February, Bolton claimed that Trump had completely fabricated a story in which he allegedly told a European leader that he’d allow Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies if they didn’t “pay” their “bills.”

Trump Is Fascist Who Loves Hitler, John Kelly Warns in Explosive Audio
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Is Elon Musk Helping or Hurting Trump’s Campaign?

Donald Trump’s idiotic decision to bring Elon Musk on board might be backfiring.

Elon Musk shrugs and holds up a microphone while speaking at a Donald Trump event
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Both candidates in the presidential race are after the young male vote—but getting the demographic to side with Donald Trump is apparently a lot trickier than capturing key endorsements from characters such as Elon Musk.

A new poll by Democratic pollster Blueprint 2024 that surveyed young men between the ages of 18 and 29 across the nation found that Musk’s endorsement had actually done more harm than good for the Republican presidential nominee.

Roughly 70 percent of male voters were aware that Musk had endorsed the former president shortly after Trump survived an assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. And while 24 percent of the men surveyed said that Musk’s endorsement skewed their perspective toward Trump in a positive way, slightly more—28 percent—said it actually made them less likely to support Trump, according to the poll. Approximately 45 percent of respondents said Musk’s stance on Trump had no impact on their opinion.

That’s despite the fact that Musk has gone deliberately out of his way to court young men for the MAGA leader’s cause. Through his Trump-focused America PAC, Musk has effectively promised a political bribe, offering to raffle away $1 million to one registered swing state voter per day, every day until Election Day.

“We want to try to get over a million, maybe two million voters in the battleground states to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment.… We are going to be awarding $1 million randomly to people who have signed the petition, every day, from now until the election,” Musk said last week.

Democrats have roundly criticized the initiative, with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro describing Musk’s initiative as “deeply concerning” and “something that law enforcement should take a look at.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chimed in on the issue at a Democratic event on Sunday, arguing that “Elon Musk thinks your vote can be bought.”

Paige Oamek/
/

McDonald’s Is Suffering After Trump’s Weird Staged Photo-Op Visit

McDonald’s keeps getting terrible news—including on its stock prices—after Donald Trump’s bizarre visit.

Donald Trump in the McDonald’s window, speaking to someone in the drive-thru
Win McNamee/Getty Images

McDonald’s share price just hit its lowest point since Covid. It might not be completely Donald Trump’s fault—but we can’t say that he helped at all.

After Trump’s desperate stunt at the fast-food franchise on Sunday afternoon, McDonald’s suffered a double blow to the golden arches brand. On Tuesday, news broke that an E. coli outbreak related to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders is spreading in multiple states (notably not yet in Pennsylvania, where Trump held his staged photo op).

One person has died from the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and hospitalizations have been reported across 10 states.

In response to the double whammy, McDonald’s stock, which began dropping the day after Trump’s visit, is down 19 percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump Media stock continues to fluctuate and even surge, despite the company appearing to fall apart at the seams after hitting a new low last month. Experts say that the share price is less of a measure of the health of the business, which again is not good, and more “a barometer for both Trump and Trump’s followers,” Kristi Marvin, a former investment banker, told The New York Times. “This stock has never traded on fundamentals.”

Trump’s media company continues to lose tens of millions each quarter, and senior management are dropping like flies, despite the stock fluctuations. For a comparison to demonstrate just how much of a failure Trump’s company is, let’s put it into perspective: Trump Media’s quarterly revenue is less than that of a single McDonald’s franchise.

While McDonald’s stock will probably rebound, if investors can begin to see clearly, Trump’s businesses may not be so lucky.

Edith Olmsted/
/

This Is Judge Aileen Cannon’s Reward for Throwing Trump’s Case

Aileen Cannon made the unprecedented decision to throw out Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

Judge Aileen Cannon
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

Donald Trump may be teeing up to reward Judge Aileen Cannon for tossing out his classified documents case with a new gig as attorney general.

Cannon dismissed the 42 felony charges against the former president in July, ruling that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to the case was unconstitutional. Her unprecedented finding has been criticized by legal scholars, and Smith has appealed Cannon’s decision.

Now it appears that she’s being considered for a top spot in a potential second Trump administration. Her name appeared on a list obtained by ABC News, titled, “Transition Planning: Legal Principals.”

The document was drafted by some of the Trump campaign’s senior advisers, including Boris Epshteyn, the Trump team’s top lawyer. Epshteyn was accused of assisting Rudy Giuliani’s fake electors scheme in Arizona and obstructing the certification of the 2020 election result. He pleaded not guilty, but the case is still ongoing.

The transition document included nearly a dozen potential candidates for attorney general, and Cannon’s name appeared second after Trump-appointed Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, according to ABC. Clayton was Trump’s pick to become the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2020.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has previously said that the attorney general would be the second-most important person in the Trump administration.

“We really want the American people to believe we have a fair and equitable administration of justice, if not the entire sort of system falls apart,” Vance said earlier this month. While Vance dismissed Trump’s statements promising to prosecute his political enemies, that seems to be part of the plan.

Far-right pro-Trump activists like Tim Pool and Laura Loomer have been hoping Trump will install a staunch MAGA loyalist as attorney general, so that the Trump administration can carry out the former president’s revenge fantasy to see his supposedly treasonous political opponents tried by the U.S. government and imprisoned. Loomer even wants them put to death.

If Cannon’s actions to defend Trump and delay his classified documents trial are anything to go by, she could be exactly the loyalist Trump is searching for.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Is Fascist Who Loves Hitler, John Kelly Warns in Explosive Audio

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff is warning about the dire threat of Trump returning to the White House.

Donald Trump and John Kelly sitting side by side (2019 photo)
Andrew Harrer/Getty Images

Trump’s former chief of staff is sounding the alarm about Donald Trump threatening to use the military against his opponents, saying that the former president is a “fascist” who would govern like a dictator.

Retired General John Kelly spoke to The New York Times for an article published Tuesday about his fears that Trump would disregard the Constitution and the rule of law if elected president, confirming that Trump has praised Adolf Hitler on different occasions and put down disabled veterans.

During the interview, when asked if Trump was a fascist, Kelly read a definition of fascism from the internet, and said that Trump definitely prefers that philosophy.

“Certainly the former president is in the far-right area, he’s certainly an authoritarian, admires people who are dictators—he has said that. So he certainly falls into the general definition of fascist, for sure,” Kelly said. “He certainly prefers the dictator approach to government.”

Kelly said that after he left the White House in 2019, he decided that he would only speak out publicly if Trump spoke inaccurately about him, or said something egregious. The former chief of staff said that Trump’s comments about using the military against “the enemy within” fit those criteria.

“And I think this issue of using the military on—to go after—American citizens is one of those things I think is a very, very bad thing—even to say it for political purposes to get elected—I think it’s a very, very bad thing, let alone actually doing it,” said Kelly.

Trump thinks that personal loyalty is more important than loyalty to the Constitution, Kelly told the Times, and he couldn’t understand why aides and military leaders weren’t loyal to him above everything else.

“That was a big surprise to him that the generals were not loyal to the boss, in this case him, “ Kelly said.

The fact that a senior White House official is coming out vehemently against Trump in late October, only weeks away from the election, is a stark warning for the country. Kelly clearly fears what would happen if the former president and convicted felon would return to the White House and take revenge for slights real and imagined. The question is whether these fears will make a difference to voters.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Is Obsessed With Having a Dictator-Level Military

A damning new report reveals the extent of Donald Trump’s obsession with military strongmen.

Donald Trump holds his arms out while speaking at a campaign event
Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

From the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and beyond, the former president has been obsessed with the executive advantages of dictatorship.

A new report by The Atlantic found that, in private, Trump had openly praised the authoritarian setup of some of history’s greatest villains, including Adolf Hitler.

“I need the kind of generals that Hitler had,” Trump said in a private conversation in the White House, according to two sources that spoke anonymously with The Atlantic. “People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

While in a frustrated discussion with then–Chief of Staff John Kelly, a former Marine general, Trump reportedly asked, “Why can’t you be like the German generals?” forgetting that Hitler’s top generals had themselves defied him and made several attempts toward the end of World War II to kill him. Kelly, trying to correct the president, informed him that German generals “tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off.”

But Trump wouldn’t hear of it. “No, no, no, they were totally loyal to him,” the president responded, according to Peter Baker and Susan Glasser’s 2022 book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.

When asked by The Atlantic about the exchange for the story published Tuesday, Kelly recalled that when Trump had raised the matter of “German generals,” Kelly responded by asking, “Do you mean Bismarck’s generals?”

“I mean, I knew he didn’t know who Bismarck was, or about the Franco-Prussian War. I said, ‘Do you mean the kaiser’s generals? Surely you can’t mean Hitler’s generals?’” Kelly told The Atlantic. “And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, Hitler’s generals.’ I explained to him that Rommel had to commit suicide after taking part in a plot against Hitler.”

But Trump did not know who Rommel was, either.

During the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, Trump complained several times that the U.S. military wasn’t as draconian as the Chinese. “The Chinese Generals would know what to do,” he said in private conversations, referring to the Tiananmen Square massacre, sources told The Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Trump has spent months expressing outward disdain for Americans who actually served in the military. In August, the former president drew the ire of the Army after he was caught red-handed filming video in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, where recent military casualties are buried. Trump’s campaign staffers reportedly launched into a verbal and physical fight with cemetery officials, who had asked the campaign to stop videotaping. Federal law prohibits politically related activities in the cemetery, including taking photos and videos in support of a political campaign.

Earlier that month, the reputed Vietnam-era draft dodger came under additional fire for arguing that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was “much better” than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor. That comment rubbed veterans the wrong way, who connected Trump’s disrespectful rhetoric to a 2020 Atlantic report that caught the former president repeatedly referring to fallen soldiers as “suckers and losers.”

And Trump’s attempts to cover his flailing image have been thoroughly undercut by his own actions. After offering in front of TV cameras to help personally pay for the funeral of Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Army private who was beaten to death by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood, Trump reportedly complained to his then–Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the cost of the burial.

“It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a fucking Mexican,” Trump reportedly said, ordering Meadows not to pay it. Natalie Khawam, the Guillén family’s attorney, confirmed to The Atlantic that she had sent the funeral receipt to the White House following Trump’s offer but that the family had never received funds from him.

After Senator John McCain died in 2018, Trump reportedly told aides that they were “not going to support that loser’s funeral” and was irate that the White House had lowered its flags to half-mast in honor of the war hero. “What the fuck are we doing that for? Guy was a fucking loser,” he said, according to The Atlantic.

