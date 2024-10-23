MTG Makes Up Wild Harris Smear After Disturbing Trump Hitler Report
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is pissed Kamala Harris called Donald Trump an “unhinged” Hitler-loving fascist.
Hit dogs holler. Marjorie Taylor Greene is spinning out about Vice President Kamala Harris acknowledging comments from John Kelly that Donald Trump is a Hitler-loving fascist.
Harris responded Wednesday to two damning reports from The New York Times and The Atlantic, in which Trump’s former chief of staff recalled Trump’s praise of Hitler and his desire to have generals like the Nazi leader did. After Harris dared bring up Kelly’s remarks, Greene accused Harris of trying to get Trump killed.
“Vice President Kamala Harris is desperate, dangerous, and lying about President Trump,” the Georgia representative wrote on X.
You would think that Harris had just told Democrats to “stand back and stand by,” based on Greene’s description of the vice president’s spontaneous address. But Harris’s comments were simple and without dramatization.
“It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans,” said Harris in her address, responding to Kelly’s allegations. “Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions.”
In the Times interview Tuesday, Kelly called Trump a “fascist” who would regularly praise Hitler and other dictators. Also on Tuesday, The Atlantic reported that two sources confirmed the Republican candidate declared, near the end of his term, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had.”
Greene will speak with Trump at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, Wednesday night alongside Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and more in the nightmare lineup.
At the campaign event, expect more whining about the attacks on her favorite president.