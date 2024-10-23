MTG Makes Up Wild Harris Smear After Disturbing Trump Hitler Report

Roughly 70 percent of male voters were aware that Musk had endorsed the former president shortly after Trump survived an assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. And while 24 percent of the men surveyed said that Musk’s endorsement skewed their perspective toward Trump in a positive way, slightly more—28 percent—said it actually made them less likely to support Trump, according to the poll. Approximately 45 percent of respondents said Musk’s stance on Trump had no impact on their opinion.

That’s despite the fact that Musk has gone deliberately out of his way to court young men for the MAGA leader’s cause. Through his Trump-focused America PAC, Musk has effectively promised a political bribe, offering to raffle away $1 million to one registered swing state voter per day, every day until Election Day.

“We want to try to get over a million, maybe two million voters in the battleground states to sign the petition in support of the First and Second Amendment.… We are going to be awarding $1 million randomly to people who have signed the petition, every day, from now until the election,” Musk said last week.