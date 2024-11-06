Self-Described “Nazi” Mark Robinson Crushed in Governor’s Race
Democrat Josh Stein has been elected North Carolina’s next governor.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has won the governor’s seat in the Tar Heel State, securing more than 105,000 votes Tuesday night.
As polls had predicted, Stein swept the state, clinching a 15-point lead over his Republican opponent, North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, according to a polling average by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ.
Stein ran a relatively quiet campaign against Robinson, sticking to core policy points that he believed would win over North Carolinians: economic equity, investments in the state’s school system, health care, abortion, and community safety.
But the waning days of the race focused less on policy and more on a sudden mass turn in opinion on Robinson, with voters framing the race as a choice between “someone with decency” and a “frightening, horrifying” candidate.
Despite spending the better part of the last year spewing disturbing and outlandish rhetoric disparaging women and minority groups, Robinson was swept by an October surprise when CNN published a sprawling investigation about his pre-politics proclivities.
CNN connected Robinson to a flurry of comments on online pornographic forums via a “litany” of common biographical details and a shared email address. The comments revealed Robinson as a man who had, at least once, desired to own slaves, peeped in womens’ locker rooms, and enjoyed transgender porn.
Robinson subsequently rejected legal aid and several offers to help him track down the original source of the comments, leading to a mass exodus by members of his top staff in the final stretch of the race.
Weeks later, at a sparsely attended news conference, Robinson and his attorney Jesse Binnall announced their intention to sue the “left-wing” news outlet for defamation, seeking $50 million in damages for “reputational harm” over what he described as a “high-tech lynching.” Two weeks ago, Robinson tweaked that number, quietly amending the lawsuit to instead seek just over $25,000 in damages.
Even Donald Trump’s campaign had seemingly pulled their support from Robinson, reportedly telling the Hitler-quoting, gay-bashing, conspiracy-flouting antisemite last month that he was no longer welcome to attend rallies for either candidate on the Republican presidential ticket, according to an anonymous source that spoke with the Carolina Journal. Local Republican strategists had also reportedly called on Robinson to exit the gubernatorial race in order to save Trump’s chances in the battleground state.
But, as Stein argued, Robinson was “unfit to be governor before that story even broke.”
The exceedingly controversial politico has had near countless headline-grabbing scandals based on his disturbing online history, which included posts in which he minimized the horrors of the Holocaust, claimed a “satanic marxist” had made the movie Black Panther to pull “shekels” out of Black audiences, likened women getting abortions to murderers (despite admitting that his wife had an abortion), and derided gay people as “filth” and “maggots.” Robinson has also expressed archaic views about women’s role in society, telling a Charlotte-area church in 2022 that Christians are “called to be led by men.”
Robinson had also suggested that “schools wouldn’t be getting shot up” if Christian teachings were forced into the classroom, and told a congregation at Asbury Baptist Church that public schools had taken a “nosedive” since mandatory prayer had been excised from curriculums.
But Robinson rejected the mounting pressure to exit the race, even as his campaign seemed like a surefire loss for Republicans in battleground state.