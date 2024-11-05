Team Trump Knows the End Is Near—and They’re Pissed at Their Candidate

“I just don’t know, you know, how much longer I can put up with this,” one person on the Trump campaign told Alberta last month, after John Kelly’s warning on Trump’s love of Hitler and fascism. “I’m just not even sure I can ride out this campaign,” the staffer added.

Talking with CNN and MSNBC Monday night, Alberta said that some of those working on the campaign are “disillusioned” or even feel “resentment” and “disgust” toward the Republican nominee.

“There is a fatigue and exhaustion, and at times, I think, it would be accurate to say, a disgust, for some of these people that has set in,” Alberta told MSNBC. “Even among the people who have poured their blood, sweat and tears” into re-electing Trump, there is a feeling that “something is off here.”