Team Trump Knows the End Is Near—and They’re Pissed at Their Candidate
Donald Trump’s own team is “disgusted” by him, according to a new report.
Donald Trump’s own staff now see that the campaign is rotting from within.
According to reporting from The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, who has followed the Trump campaign over the past year, many staffers are reflecting on the poor state of Trump’s 2024 run and are fed up.
“I just don’t know, you know, how much longer I can put up with this,” one person on the Trump campaign told Alberta last month, after John Kelly’s warning on Trump’s love of Hitler and fascism. “I’m just not even sure I can ride out this campaign,” the staffer added.
Talking with CNN and MSNBC Monday night, Alberta said that some of those working on the campaign are “disillusioned” or even feel “resentment” and “disgust” toward the Republican nominee.
“There is a fatigue and exhaustion, and at times, I think, it would be accurate to say, a disgust, for some of these people that has set in,” Alberta told MSNBC. “Even among the people who have poured their blood, sweat and tears” into re-electing Trump, there is a feeling that “something is off here.”
As Alberta reported in his Atlantic feature on Saturday, many Trump staffers appeared burnt out and even considered resignation in the home stretch of the campaign. Following Joe Biden’s resignation, as Trump cozied up to Laura Loomer and Elon Musk and “Lewandowski was going rogue,” wrote Alberta, “morale was plummeting among the rank-and-file staff.”
“The past three months had been the most unpleasant of their careers,” he continued. “Win or lose, they said, they were done with the chaos of Donald Trump—even if the nation was not.”
The same people who had been excited to re-elect Trump just months before, after week after week of scandal, told Alberta “they’d had a change of heart.”
“As of a few weeks ago, people close to him were still pretty bullish on his prospects,” Alberta told CNN. “I’m not sure that’s the case anymore. I think that there is a real fear that the bottom has started to fall out here at the worst possible moment, and that they are closing in about as weak a fashion as you possibly could.”