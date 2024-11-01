Georgia Republican Slams Elon Musk Over Wildly Fake Election Video
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned the pro-Trump billionaire about actively spreading disinformation in his state.
Elon Musk is now under fire in multiple swing states over his election interference.
Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has asked Elon Musk to take down an “obviously fake” video which appeared to show a Haitian immigrant who claimed to have voted multiple times in Georgia and encouraged others to do the same.
“This is false,and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen in this and other elections. It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the 2024 Presidential election,” Raffensperger wrote in a statement on Thursday night.
His office says that they are working to identify exactly where the video came from, and that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is also investigating the matter. But Raffensperger and CISA have their suspicions on its origin.
“This is obviously fake and part of a disinformation effort. Likely it is a production of Russian troll farms,” wrote Raffensperger. “The likeliest suspect is a Russian troll farm,” Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, agreed. “It’s isn’t even that good of a fake….but it is fake. It is a lie. Please let anyone you know that this is a steaming pile of Russian…well you get it.”
Former CISA Director Chris Krebs also called the video “more nonsense from Russian troll farms.”
Georgia was subjected to massive disinformation campaigns during Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and was subject to Russian interference campaigns that sowed conflict in the state in 2016.
But fomenting distrust in the election system is easier when it’s coming from Trump and Musk themselves. In recent days, both billionaires have peddled lies about mass voter fraud in Pennsylvania.