Georgia Republican Slams Elon Musk Over Wildly Fake Election Video

“This is false,and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen in this and other elections. It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the 2024 Presidential election,” Raffensperger wrote in a statement on Thursday night.

His office says that they are working to identify exactly where the video came from, and that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is also investigating the matter. But Raffensperger and CISA have their suspicions on its origin.

“This is obviously fake and part of a disinformation effort. Likely it is a production of Russian troll farms,” wrote Raffensperger. “The likeliest suspect is a Russian troll farm,” Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, agreed. “It’s isn’t even that good of a fake….but it is fake. It is a lie. Please let anyone you know that this is a steaming pile of Russian…well you get it.”

