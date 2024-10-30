Trump Files First Election Lawsuit in Chilling Sign of What’s to Come

Speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the night before, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Michael Whatley claimed that the Keystone State had been “turning away our voters.”

The campaign did not point to any instance in particular that led them to believe that voters had been treated unfairly in Bucks County, but county officials had observed that there were complaints on social media (shared by the Trump campaign) about long lines to obtain mail-in ballots on Tuesday, the last day of their availability. Due to a miscommunication, some voters believed they could not have their mail-in ballot requests accommodated, Bucks County officials wrote on X, noting that that information was incorrect and that all voters who had joined the line before 5 p.m. would be able to receive a mail-in ballot.

But Trump chose to stoke the flames Wednesday morning, posting on Truth Social that “Pennsylvania is cheating, and getting caught, at large scale levels rarely seen before.”